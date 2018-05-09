Seasonic Focus Plus Platinum 750 PSU Review: Efficiency On A Budget

Cross-Load Tests & Infrared Images

Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V, and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V, and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature was between at 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F).

Load Regulation Charts

Efficiency Chart

Between 190W and 320W, efficiency exceeds 92%. For a much larger region of our chart, it falls within the 90-92% range.

Ripple Charts

Infrared Images

We applied half-load for 10 minutes with the PSU's top cover and cooling fan removed before taking photos with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).

Temperatures inside the PSU are low thanks to its high efficiency levels. This is what facilitates such a relaxed fan profile, along with a semi-passive mode that lasts so long.

