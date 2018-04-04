Seasonic Prime Ultra Titanium 1000W PSU Review: Quiet Dominance

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time & Inrush Current

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Load Regulation testing is detailed here.

Image 1 of 8 Image 2 of 8 Image 3 of 8 Image 4 of 8 Image 5 of 8 Image 6 of 8 Image 7 of 8 Image 8 of 8

Hold-Up Time

Our hold-up time tests are described in detail here.

Image 1 of 7 Image 2 of 7 Image 3 of 7 Image 4 of 7 Image 5 of 7 Image 6 of 7 Image 7 of 7

The hold-up time we measure is longer than 17ms, while the power-good signal is accurate.

Inrush Current

For details on our inrush current testing, please click here.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The inrush current is at normal levels with both voltage inputs.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the SSR-1000TR’s efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the PSU's maximum load in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.1A. This test reveals whether a PSU is compatible with Intel's C6/C7 sleep states or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed PSU Noise Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 6.408A 1.995A 1.980A 1.001A 99.847 91.856% 395 RPM 10.5 dB(A) 38.63°C 0.975 12.210V 5.019V 3.329V 4.996V 108.699 48.04°C 115.10V 2 13.832A 2.985A 2.975A 1.201A 199.715 93.543% 395 RPM 10.5 dB(A) 39.27°C 0.989 12.207V 5.017V 3.326V 4.993V 213.501 48.97°C 115.10V 3 21.615A 3.487A 3.487A 1.401A 299.899 93.945% 395 RPM 10.5 dB(A) 39.54°C 0.995 12.206V 5.015V 3.324V 4.988V 319.227 49.51°C 115.07V 4 29.382A 3.991A 3.970A 1.605A 399.743 93.518% 435 RPM 10.7 dB(A) 39.82°C 0.995 12.203V 5.013V 3.323V 4.982V 427.450 50.29°C 115.07V 5 36.813A 4.983A 4.964A 1.806A 499.636 92.971% 310 RPM 9.4 dB(A) 40.53°C 0.994 12.202V 5.012V 3.320V 4.977V 537.410 51.29°C 115.06V 6 44.250A 5.985A 5.961A 2.010A 599.618 92.354% 430 RPM 10.8 dB(A) 41.83°C 0.994 12.200V 5.010V 3.319V 4.974V 649.260 52.87°C 115.04V 7 51.682A 6.992A 6.961A 2.210A 699.566 91.687% 525 RPM 13.8 dB(A) 42.08°C 0.995 12.199V 5.009V 3.317V 4.970V 762.996 53.50°C 115.05V 8 59.117A 7.991A 7.960A 2.416A 799.455 90.960% 625 RPM 19.5 dB(A) 43.20°C 0.996 12.197V 5.007V 3.316V 4.966V 878.906 54.80°C 115.06V 9 66.981A 8.488A 8.479A 2.416A 899.412 90.196% 1005 RPM 32.0 dB(A) 44.10°C 0.997 12.195V 5.005V 3.314V 4.966V 997.171 55.90°C 115.07V 10 74.610A 9.001A 8.968A 3.030A 999.381 89.252% 1525 RPM 42.8 dB(A) 45.00°C 0.997 12.192V 5.004V 3.312V 4.948V 1119.726 57.10°C 115.10V 11 82.811A 9.005A 8.966A 3.031A 1099.178 88.448% 1650 RPM 45.8 dB(A) 46.15°C 0.997 12.190V 5.002V 3.310V 4.946V 1242.741 58.65°C 115.11V CL1 0.100A 15.021A 15.005A 0.005A 126.588 88.385% 540 RPM 15.8 dB(A) 43.61°C 0.982 12.211V 5.019V 3.329V 5.054V 143.224 53.30°C 115.10V CL2 82.929A 1.002A 1.003A 1.002A 1024.403 89.427% 1490 RPM 42.6 dB(A) 44.70°C 0.997 12.192V 5.005V 3.315V 4.983V 1145.519 56.48°C 115.12V

All of the rails offer great load regulation. However, Seasonic's SSR-1000PD registers better overall performance in this section. Frankly, we're not surprised. Since the SSD-1000TR emphasizes efficiency, compromises had to be made in other areas.

Speaking of efficiency, the 80 PLUS Titanium threshold is met with 10% load, and the same goes for 20% load. With 50% and 100% load, this PSU doesn't satisfy the Titanium certification's requirements. Then again, we also test at much higher ambient temperatures than 80 PLUS, so our results are expected. Regardless, this is still one of the most efficient 1kW PSUs.

Noise output remains low up to the 80% load test, and as you can see, the fan's speed drops with a 50% load. This happens because the fan starts spinning fast initially, and as its voltage input increases up to a certain threshold, speed decreases. Seasonic's trick allows for a low start-up fan voltage.



MORE: Best Power Supplies



MORE: How We Test Power Supplies



MORE: All Power Supply Content