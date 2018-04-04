Seasonic Prime Ultra Titanium 1000W PSU Review: Quiet Dominance

Efficiency, Temperature & Noise

Efficiency

Our efficiency testing procedure is detailed here.

Using results from the previous page, we plotted a chart showing the SSR-1000TR’s efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110 percent of its maximum-rated capacity.

The efficiency levels we measure are very high in every case.

Efficiency At Low Loads

In the following tests, we measure the SSR-1000TR's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10 percent of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). The loads we dialed were 20, 40, 60, and 80W. This is important for representing when a PC is idle, with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed PSU Noise PF/AC Volts 1 1.197A 0.491A 0.478A 0.196A 19.650 71.082% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 0.829 12.202V 5.023V 3.334V 5.019V 27.644 115.05V 2 2.418A 0.989A 0.988A 0.396A 39.767 85.458% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 0.913 12.211V 5.020V 3.332V 5.010V 46.534 115.05V 3 3.640A 1.485A 1.500A 5.007A 59.882 89.392% 0 RPM <6.0 dB(A) 0.949 12.211V 5.020V 3.330V 5.007V 66.988 115.07V 4 4.851A 1.993A 1.982A 0.796A 79.813 91.001% 380 RPM 9.6 dB(A) 0.969 12.209V 5.020V 3.330V 5.002V 87.706 115.09V

Under light loads, the efficiency levels we measure are very high and the PSU's noise is kept at minimal levels.

5VSB Efficiency

The ATX specification, along with CEC, ErP Lot 3 2014 and ErP Lot 6 2010/2013, states that 5VSB standby supply efficiency should be as high as possible, recommending 75 percent or higher with 550mA, 1A, and 1.5A of load. The PSU should also achieve higher than 75% efficiency at 5VSB under full load, or with 3A if its max current output on this rail is higher than 3A.

We take six measurements: one each at 100, 250, 550, 1000, and 1500mA, and one with the full load the 5VSB rail can handle.

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.102A 0.504 74.009% 0.085 4.952V 0.681 115.11V 2 0.252A 1.247 78.725% 0.177 4.945V 1.584 115.11V 3 0.542A 2.676 80.724% 0.288 4.934V 3.315 115.11V 4 1.002A 4.927 80.837% 0.371 4.915V 6.095 115.10V 5 1.502A 7.351 80.321% 0.417 4.894V 9.152 115.10V 6 3.002A 14.515 79.066% 0.475 4.835V 18.358 115.10V

The 5VSB rail is highly efficient.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

In the table below, you'll find the power consumption and voltage values of all rails (except -12V) when the PSU is idle (powered on, but without any load on its rails), and the power consumption when the PSU is in standby mode (without any load, at 5VSB).

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.205V 5.027V 3.336V 5.027V 5.356 0.286 115.1V Standby 0.053 0.006 115.1V

The SSR-1000TR's vampire power is very low with both voltage inputs.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

Our mixed noise testing is described in detail here.

The first chart below illustrates the cooling fan's speed (in RPM), and the delta between input and output temperature. The results were obtained at 36°C (96.8°F) to 46°C (114.8°F) ambient temperature.

The next chart shows the cooling fan's speed (again, in RPM) and output noise. We measured acoustics from one meter away, inside a hemi-anechoic chamber. Background noise inside the chamber was below 6 dB(A) during testing (it's actually much lower, but our sound meter’s microphone hits its floor), and the results were obtained with the PSU operating at 36°C (96.8°F) to 46°C (114.8°F) ambient temperature.

The following graph illustrates the fan's output noise over the PSU's operating range. The same conditions of the above graph apply to our measurements, though the ambient temperature was between 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F).

This chart clearly shows how quiet the SSR-1000TR is. Its passive mode doesn't last long, but the cooling fan spins slowly most of the time, minimizing its noise output.



