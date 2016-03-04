Trending

SilverStone Strider Platinum 750W Power Supply Review

SilverStone recently expanded its Strider line with three new Platinum-rated units with capacities ranging from 550W to 750W. The family's flagship is being tested today, which includes fully modular cabling and compact dimensions.

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels measured from SilverStone's ST75F-PT. According to the ATX specification, the limits are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test12V5V3.3V5VSBPass/Fail
10% Load8.9mV4.8mV7.1mV4.4mVPass
20% Load8.9mV6.6mV6.8mV5.6mVPass
30% Load9.0mV8.4mV8.9mV7.3mVPass
40% Load10.8mV9.7mV10.6mV8.2mVPass
50% Load11.3mV10.0mV11.8mV8.3mVPass
60% Load12.7mV10.5mV13.0mV9.5mVPass
70% Load13.9mV12.8mV16.7mV10.9mVPass
80% Load18.8mV15.5mV29.4mV13.6mVPass
90% Load22.1mV18.0mV36.0mV14.9mVPass
100% Load25.8mV20.8mV38.7mV16.3mVPass
110% Load35.3mV21.2mV41.0mV17.2mVPass
Cross-Load 110.2mV6.9mV9.5mV4.8mVPass
Cross-Load 221.2mV21.1mV25.0mV17.0mVPass
Ripple suppression on the +12V rail is excellent. The same goes for the 5VSB rail. At 5V, ripple is quite low, and only the 3.3V rail holds this PSU back. Good thing it's only used lightly in contemporary systems. Of course, the most important rail is +12V, and that one's ripple-proof.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

  • babernet_1 04 March 2016 20:56
    Interesting, but I can't wait for a review on the 800W Titanium Silverstone!

    Again, you gave no price for your cost analysis.
  • Aris_Mp 05 March 2016 06:04
    the price is listed below every page. You have to disable add blocker in order to see it.
    For the record it is 145 bucks.

    Now that I finished the Platinum review I will deal with the Titanium also. I am sorry for the delay but besides a very heavy schedule I need lots of time to fully evaluate each PSU.
  • babernet_1 05 March 2016 07:04
    Ah, thank you. I disabled adblock for Toms and see it now. I am really seriously considering the titanium 800W supply. Hope it is good!
  • Jack_565 05 March 2016 08:03
    I'm also considering buying the 800W Titanium version, it'd be awesome if you could do a review on one.
  • Aris_Mp 05 March 2016 23:20
    will ask from SilverStone to provide me one, however my schedule is really heavy lately and the sample pile is growing huger day by day :(
