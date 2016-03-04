SilverStone Strider Platinum 750W Power Supply Review

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels measured from SilverStone's ST75F-PT. According to the ATX specification, the limits are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 8.9mV 4.8mV 7.1mV 4.4mV Pass 20% Load 8.9mV 6.6mV 6.8mV 5.6mV Pass 30% Load 9.0mV 8.4mV 8.9mV 7.3mV Pass 40% Load 10.8mV 9.7mV 10.6mV 8.2mV Pass 50% Load 11.3mV 10.0mV 11.8mV 8.3mV Pass 60% Load 12.7mV 10.5mV 13.0mV 9.5mV Pass 70% Load 13.9mV 12.8mV 16.7mV 10.9mV Pass 80% Load 18.8mV 15.5mV 29.4mV 13.6mV Pass 90% Load 22.1mV 18.0mV 36.0mV 14.9mV Pass 100% Load 25.8mV 20.8mV 38.7mV 16.3mV Pass 110% Load 35.3mV 21.2mV 41.0mV 17.2mV Pass Cross-Load 1 10.2mV 6.9mV 9.5mV 4.8mV Pass Cross-Load 2 21.2mV 21.1mV 25.0mV 17.0mV Pass

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple suppression on the +12V rail is excellent. The same goes for the 5VSB rail. At 5V, ripple is quite low, and only the 3.3V rail holds this PSU back. Good thing it's only used lightly in contemporary systems. Of course, the most important rail is +12V, and that one's ripple-proof.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 2