SilverStone SX500-LG Power Supply Review

Cross-Load Tests And Infrared Images
Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.
To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto-mode through our custom-made software before trying more than a thousand possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V and 3.3V) as point zero.
Load Regulation Charts
Image 1 of 3
Image 2 of 3
Image 3 of 3
Efficiency Chart
Ripple Charts
Image 1 of 4
Image 2 of 4
Image 3 of 4
Image 4 of 4
Infrared Images
During the end of the cross-load tests, we took photos of the PSU as it was being tested with our modified FLIR E4 camera, which delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).
Image 1 of 7
Image 2 of 7
Image 3 of 7
Image 4 of 7
Image 5 of 7
Image 6 of 7
Image 7 of 7
As for higher wattage fanless ATX units, only with Titanium efficiency (for less energy dissipation)
http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/how-we-test-psu,4042.html