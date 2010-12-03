Trending

SSD RAID: Do You Want A Cheap Array Or One Larger Drive?

By

You're on a budget. You want to know if it'd be better to stripe a couple of smaller SSDs or simply buy one larger performance-oriented drive. Today we're comparing one, two, and four 30 GB Kingston SSDNow V drives to Zalman’s new 128 GB N-series SSD.

Test Setup

System Hardware
HardwareDetails
CPUIntel Core i7-920 (45 nm, 2.66 GHz, 4 x 512 KB L2 Cache, 8 MB L3 Cache)
Motherboard (LGA 1366)Supermicro X8SAX Revision: 1.0, Chipset Intel X58 + ICH10R, BIOS: 1.0B
RAM3 x 1 GB DDR3-1333 Corsair CM3X1024-1333C9DHX
ControllerHighPoint Rocket 620, 2 x SATA 6Gb/s, Marvell 88SE9128
System DriveSeagate NL35 400 GB, ST3400832NS, 7200 RPM, SATA 1.5Gb/s, 8 MB Cache
Power SupplyOCZ EliteXstream 800 W, OCZ800EXS-EU
Benchmarks
Performance MeasurementsCrystalDiskMark 3.0h2benchw 3.16PCMark Vantage 1.0.2.0
I/O PerformanceIOMeter 2008.08.18Fileserver BenchmarkWebserver BenchmarkDatabase BenchmarkWorkstation BenchmarkStreaming ReadsStreaming Writes4K Random Reads4K Random Writes
System Software & Drivers
Operating SystemWindows 7 Ultimate
Intel Rapid Storage ManagerVersion 9.6