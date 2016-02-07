Super Flower Leadex Gold 550W PSU Review

A Look Inside And Component Analysis

Parts Description

Before proceeding with this page, we strongly encourage you to a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss. Our main tools for disassembling PSUs are a Thermaltronics soldering and rework station, and a Hakko 808 desoldering gun.

Primary Side Transient Filter 4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV Inrush Protection NTC Thermistor & Relay Bridge Rectifier(s) 1x APFC MOSFETs 1x Infineon IPI50R140CP (550V, 15A @ 100 °C, 0.14 ohm) APFC Boost Diode 1x CREE C3D04060A (600V, 6A @ 135 °C) Hold-up Cap(s) 1x Nippon Chemi-Con (400V, 470uF, 2000h @ 105 °C, KMQ) Main Switchers 2x Infineon IPI50R199CP (550V, 11A @ 100 °C, 0.199 ohm) APFC Controller Infineon NCP1653A Switching Controller AA9013 Topology Primary side: Half-Bridge & LLC Resonant Converter Secondary side: Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters Secondary Side +12V MOSFETs 4x Infineon IPP041N04N G (40V, 80A @ 100 °C, 4.1 mohm) 5V & 3.3V DC-DC Converters: 4x Infineon IPD060N03L G PWM Controller:2x NCP1587A Filtering Capacitors Electrolytics: Nippon Chemi-Con (105°C, KY, KZE), CapXon (SY Series, 2000h @ 105 °C) Polymers: Nippon Chemi-Con, CapXon Supervisor IC AA9013 & LM324ADG Fan Model Globe Fan RL4Z-B1352512M (135mm, 12V, 0.28A, 1200 RPM, 90.68 CFM, 23.3 dB[A], DBB) 5VSB Circuit Rectifier 1x Mospec S10C60C SBR Standby PWM Controller 29604

Super Flower uses a half-bridge topology on the primary side along with an LLC resonant converter for decreased switching losses. In the secondary side, the +12V rail is regulated by FETs, while the minor rails are generated by a couple of DC-DC converters hosted on two vertical daughterboards. The heat sinks on both the primary and secondary sides are pretty small, since this PSU's increased efficiency restricts energy/heat dissipation and lowers the thermal loads that the heat sinks, along with fan, have to handle. A few years ago, such small heat sinks in a PSU with similar (or even lower) capacity would have lead to higher operating temperatures. Thankfully, modern designs are much more efficient, so they don't need beefy sinks or noisy fans to achieve reliable operation.

A small PCB behind the AC receptacle is empty of components. Its only job is to hold the socket and power switch. The EMI filter is located on the main PCB, including two pairs of Y caps, two X caps, a couple of CM chokes and an MOV. There is also an NTC thermistor, which lowers the inrush currents during the start-up phase. An electromagnetic relay is used to bypass the thermistor once it finishes its job.

A single bridge rectifier fully rectifies the incoming AC signal to a full wave signal with double the frequency of the AC input. Unfortunately, the bridge rectifier's markings are on its hidden side, and we try to avoid desoldering these type of parts since they are extra sensitive to increased heat. The sink that holds the rectifier also cools down the APFC's boost diode, a CREE C3D04060A, along with an Infineon IPI50R140CP FET that chops the rectified signal into constant pulse sequences. Usually a couple of FETs are used in the APFC converters of even lower-capacity PSUs. However, in this case, Super Flower cuts cost and only implements one. Two FETs could possibly improve efficiency, especially at higher loads. The load would would be shared among them, leading to less heat dissipation because each FET would handle fewer amps.

Finally, the APFC controller is an NCP1653A provided by ON Semiconductor. It's installed on a small vertical PCB and is covered by insulation tape in order to decrease EMI noise.

The single APFC cap is manufactured by Chemi-Con (400V, 470uF, 2000h @ 105 ° C, KMQ) and its capacity is low according to the results of our hold-up tests. Since there is space for an additional bulk cap, it is a shame that Super Flower doesn't equip this unit with a couple of them, but instead alters the power good signal's operation to make it drop after, and not before, the rails go out of spec.

The main switchers are a couple of Infineon IPI50R199CP FETs. Both are installed on two small dedicated heat sinks and are arranged in a half-bridge topology. Super Flower uses an LLC resonant converter to boost efficiency, as it provides almost lossless switching to the main FETs. The LLC resonant controller, which also drives the +12V FETs and handles the PSU's protections, is a proprietary IC with the model number AA9013. It's made by Super Flower and there is no information available about its specifications. The AA9013 IC is installed on a vertical daughterboard located right next to the VRMs generating the minor rails. On the same daughterboard there is also an LM324ADG quad operation amplifier (op-amp), which most likely assists the AA9013 in enabling protection features.

Two small heat sinks on the secondary side host four Infineon IPP041N04N G FETs that regulate the +12V rail. In this area, we find several filtering electrolytic caps along with a single polymer cap provided by Nippon Chemi-Con. All of the electrolytic caps are rated at 105 °C and have 2000 hours lifetime at this temperature; at normal temperatures they'll last much longer (a 10 °C difference in operating temperature can double or cut in half a capacitor's expected lifetime).

A couple of DC-DC converters, which are fed by the +12V rail, generate the minor rails. Each one is housed on a vertical PCB and uses a pair of Infineon IPD060N03L G FETs and an NCP1587A PWM controller. Metal shields surround the FETs in an effort to increase EMI protection.

Right in front of the VRMs is the fan controller's PCB, which houses an LM324ADG op-amp. Because the base of this PCB can easily break once you try to detach the fan header, the first thing we do every time we encounter a Leadex platform is apply lots of glue to secure it. Next to the fan control PCB is a Mospec S10C60C SBR that handles the 5VSB rail. The PWM controller is a small IC with a "29604" marking.

At the face of the modular PCB a nasty surprise awaited us. Super Flower uses several CapXon electrolytic and polymer capacitors, rather than the Japanese ones we're prefer to see. Although the capacitors in this area don't get stressed much (since most of the filtering is done by capacitors on the main PCB), we still believe Super Flower should avoid using CapXon caps. If the company wanted to cut manufacturing costs, it could have used Teapo caps, which are more highly regarded.

Soldering quality is good overall. However, we noticed ugly-looking joints in some spots. This shouldn't affect the PSU's operation, however.

The cooling fan is made by Globe Fan and its model number is RL4Z-B1352512M (135mm, 12V, 0.28A, 1200 RPM, 90.68 CFM, 23.3 dB[A]). The EVGA 550 G2 is equipped with a larger, 140mm fan (RL4Z-B1402512M) that's a little noisier. At normal operating temperatures, the fan profile is relaxed. Its semi-passive mode helps minimize acoustics under light loads. Some enthusiasts prefer Fluid Dynamic Bearing (FDB) fans instead, but a good quality double ball-bearing fan like this one is perfectly fine.