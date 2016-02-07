Super Flower Leadex Gold 550W PSU Review

Ripple Measurements
To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.
The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the SF-550F14MG's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).
|Test
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|Pass/Fail
|10% Load
|3.8mV
|7.0mV
|8.9mV
|4.2mV
|Pass
|20% Load
|4.4mV
|7.3mV
|10.3mV
|4.3mV
|Pass
|30% Load
|4.8mV
|7.7mV
|27.8mV
|4.5mV
|Pass
|40% Load
|5.2mV
|7.8mV
|10.9mV
|4.6mV
|Pass
|50% Load
|5.5mV
|7.8mV
|12.0mV
|5.0mV
|Pass
|60% Load
|6.1mV
|8.3mV
|11.1mV
|5.0mV
|Pass
|70% Load
|6.1mV
|8.9mV
|12.1mV
|5.3mV
|Pass
|80% Load
|6.9mV
|9.2mV
|12.4mV
|6.5mV
|Pass
|90% Load
|7.1mV
|9.6mV
|11.8mV
|6.5mV
|Pass
|100% Load
|7.8mV
|10.5mV
|14.1mV
|9.9mV
|Pass
|110% Load
|8.4mV
|10.8mV
|14.1mV
|11.0mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 1
|5.8mV
|8.0mV
|11.9mV
|10.1mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 2
|7.9mV
|10.4mV
|11.4mV
|6.4mV
|Pass
Super Flower has proven many times that it is the master of ripple suppression and this Leadex platform clearly shows this. If you want a PSU with super-clean, AC fluctuation-free rails, then this unit is an ideal choice; it's as simple as that.
Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots
The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.
I'm tired to see bulged crapxon..
If this one use jap caps, it'll be absolutely perfect..
My first thought too
Huh? Since when are bridge rectifiers particularly heat sensitive? I would say that bridge rectifiers are not worth the hassle to desolder, unless you suspect it was an underrated part.
That looks like paper and vinyl / PVC electrical tape wrapped around the vertical PCB, which provides electrical isolation only, I doubt it would make measurable difference in EMI.
This provides some EMI protection. There is no need for electrical insulation on this board. As for the degree or EMI protection I can examine this with my EMC probes (once I find the time to do it).