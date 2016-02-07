Super Flower Leadex Gold 550W PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the SF-550F14MG's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 3.8mV 7.0mV 8.9mV 4.2mV Pass 20% Load 4.4mV 7.3mV 10.3mV 4.3mV Pass 30% Load 4.8mV 7.7mV 27.8mV 4.5mV Pass 40% Load 5.2mV 7.8mV 10.9mV 4.6mV Pass 50% Load 5.5mV 7.8mV 12.0mV 5.0mV Pass 60% Load 6.1mV 8.3mV 11.1mV 5.0mV Pass 70% Load 6.1mV 8.9mV 12.1mV 5.3mV Pass 80% Load 6.9mV 9.2mV 12.4mV 6.5mV Pass 90% Load 7.1mV 9.6mV 11.8mV 6.5mV Pass 100% Load 7.8mV 10.5mV 14.1mV 9.9mV Pass 110% Load 8.4mV 10.8mV 14.1mV 11.0mV Pass Cross-Load 1 5.8mV 8.0mV 11.9mV 10.1mV Pass Cross-Load 2 7.9mV 10.4mV 11.4mV 6.4mV Pass

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Super Flower has proven many times that it is the master of ripple suppression and this Leadex platform clearly shows this. If you want a PSU with super-clean, AC fluctuation-free rails, then this unit is an ideal choice; it's as simple as that.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 2