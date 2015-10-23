Super Flower Leadex Platinum 550W PSU Review

Trending

Super Flower responds to the high demand for low-capacity and highly efficient PSUs with the release of its Leadex Platinum with 550 W max power. This unit packs high performance, silent operation and Platinum efficiency.

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time And Inrush Current

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units. 

Cooler Master G650M

Rosewill Hive-650

Antec EA-650

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Load Regulation testing is detailed here.

Hold-Up Time

Our hold-up time tests are described in detail here.

The registered hold-up time didn't reach the 16 ms mark and so the PSU failed this test. Super Flower should have used a larger bulk cap; although a larger bulk cap would have affected the unit's efficiency and increased the production cost.

Inrush Current

For details on our inrush current testing, please click here.

The inrush current that our power analyzer recorded was a little higher than average, but it shouldn't cause any issues for your home's electrical system.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the PSU's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the maximum load the supply can handle, in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.10A. This test reveals whether a PSU is Haswell-ready or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test12V5V3.3V5VSBPower(DC/AC)EfficiencyFan SpeedFan NoiseTemp(In/Out)PF/AC Volts
12.710A1.983A1.999A0.979A54.73W86.18%0 RPM0 dBA46.86°C0.947
12.235V5.048V3.298V5.081V63.51W41.88°C115.1V
26.453A2.969A3.004A1.180A109.74W89.69%0 RPM0 dBA48.04°C0.967
12.227V5.042V3.293V5.069V122.35W42.74°C115.1V
310.539A3.477A3.522A1.382A164.86W90.97%0 RPM0 dBA49.71°C0.980
12.219V5.036V3.290V5.055V181.23W44.03°C115.1V
414.625A3.973A4.015A1.585A219.78W91.37%0 RPM0 dBA51.74°C0.986
12.213V5.031V3.285V5.042V240.54W45.61°C115.1V
518.372A4.972A5.029A1.788A274.73W91.24%0 RPM0 dBA53.56°C0.990
12.207V5.025V3.279V5.028V301.10W47.02°C115.1V
622.131A5.975A6.045A1.995A329.72W90.84%650 RPM27.5 dBA41.81°C0.992
12.198V5.018V3.274V5.010V362.96W49.88°C115.1V
725.920A6.987A7.061A2.200A384.72W90.28%650 RPM27.5 dBA42.96°C0.993
12.177V5.012V3.269V4.996V426.16W52.07°C115.1V
829.696A7.991A8.085A2.406A439.62W89.70%650 RPM27.5 dBA43.20°C0.994
12.165V5.005V3.264V4.980V490.11W52.71°C115.1V
933.895A8.497A8.618A2.410A494.73W89.13%650 RPM27.5 dBA43.85°C0.994
12.160V5.000V3.260V4.975V555.08W53.81°C115.1V
1038.052A9.014A9.122A2.515A549.59W88.40%1000 RPM35.6 dBA46.14°C0.994
12.152V4.993V3.255V4.964V621.68W56.58°C115.1V
1142.616A9.027A9.134A2.518A604.57W87.81%1000 RPM35.6 dBA47.52°C0.994
12.140V4.989V3.251V4.958V688.47W58.21°C115.1V
CL10.099A12.009A12.005A0.003A100.84W83.79%650 RPM27.5 dBA45.02°C0.966
12.239V5.016V3.280V5.093V120.35W53.21°C115.1V
CL245.785A1.003A1.003A1.001A569.32W89.22%1000 RPM35.6 dBA47.09°C0.994
12.143V5.013V3.268V5.041V638.08W57.72°C115.1V

Load regulation on the +12V rail was pretty tight; on the 5V and 3.3V rails it was also at good levels. At 5VSB the overall deviation reached 3 percent, a rather low reading for this rail. In the efficiency section, the PSU didn't manage to meet the 80 Plus Platinum requirements on all three relevant tests (20 percent, 50 percent and full load) at the high operating temperatures that we used during our tests. We expected higher efficiency from this unit since it is based on a very capable platform. It looks like Super Flower used FETs with high RDS (on) values and efficiency took a significant hit, at least at high operating temperatures.

When it comes to noise, the SF-550F14MP is among the most silent PSUs we have ever tested. Despite the high operating temperatures, the PSU operated in passive mode up to the 50 percent load test. During the 60 percent load test the fan engaged at a very low speed, which remained steady until the 90 percent load test. Only during the full load and overload tests did the fan increase its speed to 1000 RPM. But the noise output remained very low, given the extra tough conditions we applied.

