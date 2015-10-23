Super Flower Leadex Platinum 550W PSU Review

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time And Inrush Current

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

Hold-Up Time

The registered hold-up time didn't reach the 16 ms mark and so the PSU failed this test. Super Flower should have used a larger bulk cap; although a larger bulk cap would have affected the unit's efficiency and increased the production cost.

Inrush Current

The inrush current that our power analyzer recorded was a little higher than average, but it shouldn't cause any issues for your home's electrical system.

Load Regulation And Efficiency Measurements

The first set of tests reveals the stability of the voltage rails and the PSU's efficiency. The applied load equals (approximately) 10 to 110 percent of the maximum load the supply can handle, in increments of 10 percentage points.

We conducted two additional tests. During the first, we stressed the two minor rails (5V and 3.3V) with a high load, while the load at +12V was only 0.10A. This test reveals whether a PSU is Haswell-ready or not. In the second test, we determined the maximum load the +12V rail could handle with minimal load on the minor rails.

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Power(DC/AC) Efficiency Fan Speed Fan Noise Temp(In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 2.710A 1.983A 1.999A 0.979A 54.73W 86.18% 0 RPM 0 dBA 46.86°C 0.947 12.235V 5.048V 3.298V 5.081V 63.51W 41.88°C 115.1V 2 6.453A 2.969A 3.004A 1.180A 109.74W 89.69% 0 RPM 0 dBA 48.04°C 0.967 12.227V 5.042V 3.293V 5.069V 122.35W 42.74°C 115.1V 3 10.539A 3.477A 3.522A 1.382A 164.86W 90.97% 0 RPM 0 dBA 49.71°C 0.980 12.219V 5.036V 3.290V 5.055V 181.23W 44.03°C 115.1V 4 14.625A 3.973A 4.015A 1.585A 219.78W 91.37% 0 RPM 0 dBA 51.74°C 0.986 12.213V 5.031V 3.285V 5.042V 240.54W 45.61°C 115.1V 5 18.372A 4.972A 5.029A 1.788A 274.73W 91.24% 0 RPM 0 dBA 53.56°C 0.990 12.207V 5.025V 3.279V 5.028V 301.10W 47.02°C 115.1V 6 22.131A 5.975A 6.045A 1.995A 329.72W 90.84% 650 RPM 27.5 dBA 41.81°C 0.992 12.198V 5.018V 3.274V 5.010V 362.96W 49.88°C 115.1V 7 25.920A 6.987A 7.061A 2.200A 384.72W 90.28% 650 RPM 27.5 dBA 42.96°C 0.993 12.177V 5.012V 3.269V 4.996V 426.16W 52.07°C 115.1V 8 29.696A 7.991A 8.085A 2.406A 439.62W 89.70% 650 RPM 27.5 dBA 43.20°C 0.994 12.165V 5.005V 3.264V 4.980V 490.11W 52.71°C 115.1V 9 33.895A 8.497A 8.618A 2.410A 494.73W 89.13% 650 RPM 27.5 dBA 43.85°C 0.994 12.160V 5.000V 3.260V 4.975V 555.08W 53.81°C 115.1V 10 38.052A 9.014A 9.122A 2.515A 549.59W 88.40% 1000 RPM 35.6 dBA 46.14°C 0.994 12.152V 4.993V 3.255V 4.964V 621.68W 56.58°C 115.1V 11 42.616A 9.027A 9.134A 2.518A 604.57W 87.81% 1000 RPM 35.6 dBA 47.52°C 0.994 12.140V 4.989V 3.251V 4.958V 688.47W 58.21°C 115.1V CL1 0.099A 12.009A 12.005A 0.003A 100.84W 83.79% 650 RPM 27.5 dBA 45.02°C 0.966 12.239V 5.016V 3.280V 5.093V 120.35W 53.21°C 115.1V CL2 45.785A 1.003A 1.003A 1.001A 569.32W 89.22% 1000 RPM 35.6 dBA 47.09°C 0.994 12.143V 5.013V 3.268V 5.041V 638.08W 57.72°C 115.1V

Load regulation on the +12V rail was pretty tight; on the 5V and 3.3V rails it was also at good levels. At 5VSB the overall deviation reached 3 percent, a rather low reading for this rail. In the efficiency section, the PSU didn't manage to meet the 80 Plus Platinum requirements on all three relevant tests (20 percent, 50 percent and full load) at the high operating temperatures that we used during our tests. We expected higher efficiency from this unit since it is based on a very capable platform. It looks like Super Flower used FETs with high RDS (on) values and efficiency took a significant hit, at least at high operating temperatures.

When it comes to noise, the SF-550F14MP is among the most silent PSUs we have ever tested. Despite the high operating temperatures, the PSU operated in passive mode up to the 50 percent load test. During the 60 percent load test the fan engaged at a very low speed, which remained steady until the 90 percent load test. Only during the full load and overload tests did the fan increase its speed to 1000 RPM. But the noise output remained very low, given the extra tough conditions we applied.