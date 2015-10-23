Super Flower Leadex Platinum 550W PSU Review

Transient Response Tests

Advanced Transient Response Tests

For details on our transient response testing, please click here.

In these tests, we monitored the response of the PSU in two different scenarios. First, a transient load (10A at +12V, 5A at 5V, 5A at 3.3V and 0.5A at 5VSB) was applied to the PSU for 200ms while the PSU was working at 20 percent load. In the second scenario, the PSU was hit by the same transient load while operating at 50 percent load. In both tests, we used our oscilloscope to measure the voltage drops caused by the transient load. The voltages should have remained within the ATX specification's regulation limits.

These tests are crucial because they simulate the transient loads a PSU is likely to handle (such as booting a RAID array, an instant 100 percent load of CPU/GPUs, etc.). We call these tests Advanced Transient Response Tests, and they are designed to be very tough to master, especially for a PSU with a capacity of less than 500W.

Advanced Transient Response at 20 Percent

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.231V 12.137V 0.77% Pass 5V 5.040V 4.935V 2.08% Pass 3.3V 3.293V 3.175V 3.58% Pass 5VSB 5.069V 5.016V 1.05% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 50 Percent

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.195V 12.103V 0.75% Pass 5V 5.023V 4.915V 2.15% Pass 3.3V 3.279V 3.171V 3.29% Pass 5VSB 5.028V 4.981V 0.93% Pass

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Image 3 of 5 Image 4 of 5 Image 5 of 5

The deviations on the +12V, 5V and 5VSB rails were low enough, especially for a low-capacity PSU. On the 3.3V rail, the deviation was higher than we would like to see and this resulted in a voltage drop of below 3.2 V the moment we applied the transient load. We don't want to see lower than 3.2V readings on this rail in any case, and the Leadex PSU will lose some performance points for this.

Here are the oscilloscope screenshots we took during Advanced Transient Response Testing:

Transient Response At 20 Percent Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Transient Response At 50 Percent Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Turn-On Transient Tests

In the next set of tests, we measured the response of the PSU in simpler transient load scenarios — during the PSU's power-on phase.

For the first measurement, we turned off the PSU, dialed in the maximum current the 5VSB could output and switched on the PSU. In the second test, we dialed the maximum load the +12V could handle and started the PSU while it was in standby mode. In the last test, while the PSU was completely switched off (we cut off the power or switched off the PSU from its on/off switch), we dialed the maximum load the +12V rail could handle before switching on the PSU from the loader and restoring the power. The ATX specification states that recorded spikes on all rails should not exceed 10 percent of their nominal values (+10 percent for 12V is 13.2V, and 5.5V for 5V).

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

We noticed only a tiny voltage overshoot at 5VSB rail while the performance of the +12V rail was close to perfect in both cases. Overall, these results are very good.