Zalman ZM750-EBT PSU Review

Ripple Measurements
The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the rails of the Zalman ZM750-EBT unit. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).
|Test
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|Pass/Fail
|10% Load
|16.4mV
|12.5mV
|11.8mV
|14.7mV
|Pass
|20% Load
|20.6mV
|17.8mV
|16.2mV
|18.3mV
|Pass
|30% Load
|23.2mV
|22.7mV
|17.7mV
|24.2mV
|Pass
|40% Load
|27.7mV
|30.1mV
|22.0mV
|27.2mV
|Pass
|50% Load
|30.5mV
|37.9mV
|23.2mV
|31.6mV
|Pass
|60% Load
|35.1mV
|45.2mV
|26.7mV
|37.4mV
|Pass
|70% Load
|40.0mV
|38.3mV
|29.3mV
|44.1mV
|Pass
|80% Load
|45.4mV
|42.7mV
|32.0mV
|50.7mV
|Fail
|90% Load
|52.1mV
|46.9mV
|35.5mV
|56.6mV
|Fail
|100% Load
|69.2mV
|58.4mV
|43.5mV
|68.8mV
|Fail
|110% Load
|91.3mV
|63.1mV
|48.6mV
|82.7mV
|Fail
|Cross-Load 1
|24.8mV
|22.5mV
|19.1mV
|34.3mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 2
|70.4mV
|48.7mV
|43.1mV
|59.5mV
|Fail
Ripple suppression clearly isn't among this PSU's strengths. The 5VSB rail failed not once or twice, but five times in keeping its ripple within limits. And the 5V rail went over 50mV in our full load and overload tests. We also measured close to 70mV at +12V under full load. That's a high reading, given that we don't want to see anything above 50mV, especially from PSU that utilizes a modern platform. Finally, the 3.3V rail performed significantly better, though it also has a problem with ripple control and isn't able to match the competition. Sirfa should revise this platform and fix its ripple performance.
Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots
The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.
I'll need to make at least another pass through this article, but failing on +5V ripple under heavy load probably makes this a solid tier-3 unit; I'm not going to run screaming if I see one, but I wouldn't buy it either.
CONS: Ripple • Noisy under stress • Hold-up time • Inrush current • Sleeve-bearing fan • Single EPS connector • Inaccurate PWR_OK signal
Also it must also be strongly pointed out that this unit does not meet ATX specifications.
Hmmm, this one does seem a little worse than I thought at first. Any chance this particular unit had a problem? I'd think ripple could be fixed with a minor capacitor improvement, without adding too much to the price. Hopefully Zalman is paying attention.
agreed
One died days after the warranty expired and the other about a month after. I'll give Zalman credit, they made right by me by exchanging both, but it was a painful process.
While I would not recommend these current products, I can at least "tolerate" them in budget builds.
Anyway, I like your power supply reviews, Toms. You go more in-depth than any review site for power supplies (Hardwaresecrets, Johnnyguru).
Considering the same platform performs decently in the Silverstone unit, there's at least some hope that Zalman can go back, adjust a few things, and get a decent budget unit out of this.
Edit: I went back and looked at the Silverstone review. Ripple suppression was really good up to 90% load, then the 5V and 3.3V rails jumped hugely, especially the 3.3V. They did stay within ATX spec, but just barely. The 5V ripple went from 13.1mV at 90% to 40.5mV at 100%, 3.3V ripple went from 14.1mV at 90% to 49.9mV at 100%. Obviously the 3.3V ripple went out of spec at 110% load, as well as one of the crossloads, but that's a lesser sin.