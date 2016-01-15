Zalman ZM750-EBT PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the rails of the Zalman ZM750-EBT unit. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 16.4mV 12.5mV 11.8mV 14.7mV Pass 20% Load 20.6mV 17.8mV 16.2mV 18.3mV Pass 30% Load 23.2mV 22.7mV 17.7mV 24.2mV Pass 40% Load 27.7mV 30.1mV 22.0mV 27.2mV Pass 50% Load 30.5mV 37.9mV 23.2mV 31.6mV Pass 60% Load 35.1mV 45.2mV 26.7mV 37.4mV Pass 70% Load 40.0mV 38.3mV 29.3mV 44.1mV Pass 80% Load 45.4mV 42.7mV 32.0mV 50.7mV Fail 90% Load 52.1mV 46.9mV 35.5mV 56.6mV Fail 100% Load 69.2mV 58.4mV 43.5mV 68.8mV Fail 110% Load 91.3mV 63.1mV 48.6mV 82.7mV Fail Cross-Load 1 24.8mV 22.5mV 19.1mV 34.3mV Pass Cross-Load 2 70.4mV 48.7mV 43.1mV 59.5mV Fail

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple suppression clearly isn't among this PSU's strengths. The 5VSB rail failed not once or twice, but five times in keeping its ripple within limits. And the 5V rail went over 50mV in our full load and overload tests. We also measured close to 70mV at +12V under full load. That's a high reading, given that we don't want to see anything above 50mV, especially from PSU that utilizes a modern platform. Finally, the 3.3V rail performed significantly better, though it also has a problem with ripple control and isn't able to match the competition. Sirfa should revise this platform and fix its ripple performance.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple At Cross-Load 2