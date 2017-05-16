Here Come Nvidia GT 1030 Cards, For The Basics; EVGA Outs Three

And then there were the GT 1030 cards.

Nvidia’s Pascal Technology slowly took over the company’s product stack over the last year. Nvidia started from the top with its Tesla-class high-performance compute enterprise GPUs, and Pascal-based GPUs trickled down the performance lineup to lower-end gaming cards throughout the year. Now, Nvidia is introducing Pascal to your everyday workstation PC with the GeForce GT 1030.

Nvidia didn’t make a big deal about the release of the GeForce GT 1030. In fact, you won’t find any information about the workstation-class GPU on the GeForce website. EVGA isn’t ignoring the ultra-budget oriented GeForce GT 1030, though; the company announced three graphics cards based on the new GPU.

All three EVGA GeForce GT 1030 cards offer the same clock speed and memory configurations. EVGA set the core clock of its GT 1030 cards at 1,290MHz and the boost clock at 1,544MHz. Each card includes 2GB of GDDR5 memory clocked at 6,000MHz.

The primary differences between the three cards are the cooling solutions and form factors. The EVGA GeForce GT 1030 SC Single Slot features a heatsink and fan assembly that fits in a single full height slot. If you need a low-profile card, EVGA offers the GeForce GT 1030 Low Profile with a 1.5-slot heatsink and fan assembly, or the GeForce GT 1030 Passive Low Profile that includes a 1.5-slot wide heatsink without a fan.

The GeForce GT 1030 isn’t meant for gaming, although it should ably handle games at lower settings and low resolutions, and the card is supported by Nvidia’s GeForce Experience software. The GeForce GT 1030 is really meant for accelerating everyday productivity tasks. EVGA said that its GT 1030 cards handle HD video editing and photo editing tasks twice as fast as the integrated graphics found in Intel’s 6th Generation (Skylake) Core i5 processors.

EVGA’s GeForce GT 1030 SC Low Profile is available now for $80. The other two models are “coming soon.”