Asus, HP Debut Snapdragon-Powered Windows Laptops (Update: Also Lenovo, And They're Coming)
Update, 2/22/2018, 12:05pm PT: Qualcomm and Microsoft announced that the Asus NovaGo, HP Envy x2, and Lenovo Miix 630 will start to debut at online stores. The companies also revealed that in the U.S. these always connected PCs will function on T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint's wireless networks. We've updated this post with available specs, too, although some info still isn't available.
Original story, 12/5/2017, 1:25pm PT:
Qualcomm and its partners debuted the world’s first Snapdragon-powered Windows laptops from its 2nd annual Snapdragon Technology Summit from Maui, Hawaii.
Qualcomm set its sights on the Windows market late last year when it announced that its Snapdragon 835 SoC processor would find its way into Asus, HP, and Lenovo Windows 10 devices featuring “Always On” connectivity. We’ve already detailed the finer points and pitfalls of Qualcomm’s ambition, but now we can see if the company can make it stick with a new pair of devices from Asus and HP.
Asus NovaGo
Asus CEO Jerry Shen was on hand to reveal the Asus NovaGo, an ultra-thin and light convertible laptop powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 with 8GB of memory and 256GB of Universal Flash Storage 2.0 (UFS 2.0), which is capable of speeds up to 1,400Mbps. The device runs Windows 10 S and achieves Always On connectivity with a Snapdragon X16 Gigabit LTE modem (capable of up to 1Gbps download speeds) and dual-band 802.11ac WiFi with MU-MIMO technology.
The NovaGo features a 13.3” 1920 x 1080 10-point multitouch display that sports a 178-degree viewing angle, 100% sRGB color gamut, and an ultra-thin 8.9mm bezel. The 360-degree hinge allows you to use the device any way you like (as a laptop, tablet, or in “tent” mode), and Asus Pen support can give creatives the ability to draw on the screen the same as they would on paper or canvas.
USB connectivity is limited to two USB 3.1 (Gen 1) Type-A ports, but you can connect to an external display via an HDMI port. Asus also claimed the NovaGo has up to a 22-hour battery life (in use) and over 30 days of modern standby.
HP Envy x2
Similar to the NovaGo, HP’s Envy x2 is a thin and light Windows 10 S laptop aimed at creatives, and it also features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, up to 8GB of LPDDR4 PoP memory, and up to 256GB of storage. Always On is also onboard with a Snapdragon X16 LTE modem that supports 4G LTE-Advanced signals.
The HP Envy x2 is more akin to a Microsoft Surface, with the ability to be used as a tablet, placed upright with a hinged stand on the back of the device, or connected to a keyboard mat. The 12.3” WUXGA touchscreen display features Corning Gorilla Glass 4 for increased durability and scratch resistance, and it is also compatible with an active pen. HP claimed the device achieves up to 20 hours of battery life, and up to 700 hours in Connected Modern Standby mode.
Qualcomm promised higher battery life when it announced the endeavor to create Always On Windows devices with its Snapdragon 835 SoC, and if Asus and HP’s claims are true, these devices certainly appear to deliver on that promise.
Pricing And Availability
There’s no word yet on the pricing or availability for the Asus NovaGo, but HP said that the Envy x2 would be arriving in the UK in February, starting at £999 with a keyboard and active pen included.
-
Asus NovaGoNo Review
-
- Display
- 13.3" LED-Backlit @ 1920 x 1080
-
- CPU
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
-
- Graphics
- Adreno 540 710MHz
-
- Memory
- Up to 8GB RAM
-
- SSD
- Up to 256GB UFS 2.0
-
- HDD
- N/A
-
- Optical
- N/A
-
- Networking
- 802.11ac Wifi, LTE Connectivity (Optional)
-
- Video Ports
- 1 x HDMI
-
- USB Ports(1) USB 3.1 (gen 2) Type-C (TB3), (1) USB 3.1 (Gen 1) Type-C, (1) USB 3.1 (Gen 1) Type-A
- 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A
-
- Audio
- 2-Speaker Asus SonicMaster Premium
-
- Battery
- Up To 22 Hours Runtime
-
- Power Adapter
- Unknown
-
- Operating System
- Windows 10 S
-
- Dimensions (W x D x H)
- 12.4 x 8.7 x 0.59"
-
- Weight
- 3.06lbs.
-
- Other
- 720p Front-Facing Camera, Side-Mounted Fingerprint Sensor,
-
- Price
- Unknown
-
-
HP Envy x2No Review
-
- Display
- 12.3" WUXGA+ Touch Display @ 1920 x 1080
-
- CPU
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
-
- Graphics
- Unknown
-
- Memory
- Up to 8GB RAM
-
- SSD
- Up to 256GB
-
- HDD
- N/A
-
- Optical
- N/A
-
- Networking
- 802.11ac Wifi, LTE Connectivity (Optional)
-
- Video Ports
- Unknown
-
- USB Ports(1) USB 3.1 (gen 2) Type-C (TB3), (1) USB 3.1 (Gen 1) Type-C, (1) USB 3.1 (Gen 1) Type-A
- 1 x USB 3.0 Type-C
-
- Audio
- Dual HP Speakers
-
- Battery
- Up To 22 Hours Runtime
-
- Power Adapter
- Unknown
-
- Operating System
- Windows 10 S
-
- Dimensions (W x D x H)
- Unknown
-
- Weight
- Unknown
-
- Price
- Unknown
-
- Other
- N/A
-
-
Lenovo Miix 630No Review
-
- Display
- 12.3" @ 1920 x 1080
-
- CPU
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
-
- Graphics
- Adreno 540 710MHz
-
- Memory
- Up to 8GB RAM
-
- SSD
- Up to 256GB
-
- HDD
- N/A
-
- Optical
- N/A
-
- Networking
- 802.11ac Wifi, LTE Connectivity (Optional)
-
- Video Ports
- 1 x HDMI
-
- USB Ports(1) USB 3.1 (gen 2) Type-C (TB3), (1) USB 3.1 (Gen 1) Type-C, (1) USB 3.1 (Gen 1) Type-A
- 1 x USB 3 Type-C
-
- Audio
- Unknown
-
- Battery
- Up To 20 Hours Runtime
-
- Power Adapter
- Unknown
-
- Operating System
- Windows 10 S
-
- Dimensions (W x D x H)
- 11.5 x 8.2 x 0.6"
-
- Weight
- 2.93lbs.
-
- Other
- 720p Front-Facing Camera, Side-Mounted Fingerprint Sensor,
-
- Price
- Unknown
-
It all depends on pricing. If people can get an x86 laptop for $300 - 400....why shell out the extra money on a laptop with a Qualcomm processor? They have to be priced to compete.
1. High Resolution Touch Screen
2. Ultra Thin Laptop / 2-n-1
3. 20+ Hour Battery Life
4. Cellphone Modem
5. Corning Gorilla Glass
If you want an example of poor quality look at the latest HP Envy.
https://techreport.com/news/32920/report-hp-envy-x360-battery-life-drags-regardless-of-cpu-vendor
1. Poor Battery Life
2. Immature firmware and drivers
3. Different Hardware (Display, fit and finish) between AMD and Intel offerings making it impossible to compare.
4. Sub-Par color gamut coverage
5. The list goes on...
These ARM devices also run Windows 10 S. As described by Wikipedia...
It doesn't entirely sound like an operating system intended for a high-end device. I suppose it could be considered a new version of Windows RT, which is what the original Microsoft Surface devices used, only now with some much needed x86 emulation. The Surface might be considered as being like a high-end netbook or tablet, but compared to a full laptop it could be difficult to consider it high-end.
When this was announced a year ago, Microsoft said that Windows 10 on ARM processors would only be able to emulate 32-bit x86 software, in addition to running Windows 10 apps from the Windows Store. So, apparently 64 bit emulation won't be an option. Most software is still 32-bit though, and aside from applications that benefit from having access to lots of memory, not much tends to be gained from 64-bit versions of software. But there is certainly the question of how well the emulation will perform. In a video, they described the emulation technology as being "magical", which I am interpreting to mean "not very good." : P
It looks to me like they are trying to bring a lightweight, always connected, and very long battery life laptop to students and professionals who mostly use browsers and common office apps. Might be especially attractive to folks who, when doing MORE then that, commonly then switch to a VM in the cloud or datacenter.
But yeah, if there are any compromises WITHIN those parameters, then this will likely go the way of Windows RT.
And 1080? Really???
Slim and sleek and good build, but not powerfull. Powerfull enough for net surfing though, and to most people that is enough. You can get same speed cheaper, but with worse screens etc.
These are far from being "high-end" devices if you actually look at the laptop market. These are nothing but oversized, LTE-enabled tablets with keyboards. Out of the box, you'll have to spend even more money to actually make them functional since Windows 10 S is extremely gimped, much like Windows RT.
You can get a 1080P screen on a $300 Chromebook....