With The Pulsefire FPS Gaming Mouse, HyperX Completes The Peripherals Hat Trick

Following its endeavors into the gaming peripherals market with its two Alloy mechanical keyboards, HyperX is now officially in the mouse game. The company announced the Pulsefire FPS Gaming Mouse, a device that, at $50, will slide into the middle of the expansive mouse market.

The Pulsefire FPS has a PixArt 3310 optical sensor inside, and you can adjust the DPI to 400/800/1,600/3,200 presets. There’s no software attached to this mouse, so all of the configuration will happen on-device, which also makes this a plug and play mouse.







The right-handed Pulsefire FPS is designed to be ergonomic, which is code for a design that you’ll either love or hate. In other words, HyperX is shooting for a particular feel instead of creating a mouse with a simplified design that may be palatable to all.

It has six buttons--left/right click, forward/back navigation buttons on the left side, clickwheel, and DPI switcher. The left/right click buttons feature Omron switches that promise a 20 million-click lifetime. Underneath are two exceptionally large mouse feet (HyperX calls them “skates”) that ostensibly deliver a better glide. The sides have a textured, “no-slip” grip, and the front buttons splay outwards a bit. Really, it looks like a close cousin of the Razer Mamba.

It weighs in at 95g without its cable (and 120g with the cable). It costs $50--which isn’t bad for a decent gaming mouse--and you can grab one now directly from HyperX.

With the release of the Pulsefire FPS, HyperX has completed the gaming peripherals hat trick of mouse-keyboard-headset. It’s been known for its headsets for some time, and as we mentioned up top, it has a pair of fairly new gaming keyboards, too. Adding a mouse to the family puts HyperX in the same camp as the likes of Patriot--companies that are attempting to translate success in other areas to the peripherals world.