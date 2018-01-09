Intel Announces 10nm Cannon Lake Is Shipping

LAS VEGAS, NV -- Gregory Bryant, Intel's senior vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group at Intel Corporation, announced at an early morning event at the company's booth that it is shipping 10nm Cannon Lake products.

Bryant provided little context to his statements, but he did indicate that the company began shipping 10nm Cannon Lake processors before the end of last year. There have been unconfirmed rumors that Intel had shipped a dual-core 2.0 GHz processor, which comes in a 2+0 configuration (no graphics), for low-power applications.



The delays to Intel's 10nm process have had a big impact on the company's capabilities in a big swath of its portfolio. Brain Krzanich did not announce the advance during the company's dazzling keynote last night, and Intel's decision to announce the new process, which is a critical advance, at a small press-only event may cause some to question the actual meaningful volume the company is shipping.

We're here at the event and will see if we can track down more details, stay tuned. 

About the author
Paul Alcorn

Paul Alcorn is a Contributing Editor for Tom's Hardware US. He writes news and reviews on CPUs, storage and enterprise hardware.

  • Cryio
    Maybe Intel will switch 10 nm.

    AMD will ship awesome 14+ nm Ryzen+ CPUs in April and we'll get 7 nm Ryzen 2 CPUs next year.
  • InvalidError
    Since Intel has Meltdown and Spectre to address before its next full-scale CPU launch, perhaps it has decided to mostly scrap the already two years late Cannon Lake (which may already be too far along to make any major changes for addressing the two exploits) and skip to Icelake.
  • Giroro
    So, out of nowhere, Intel made an outrageous and possibly incorrect "announcement" without any further information, just because it would look good in a headline?

    I don't like that. If Intel wants to try and one-up AMD's upcoming 12nm Ryzen, then they need to back that up with things like facts... which shouldn't actually be that hard if it were true.
    Although I would expect a 2.0 Ghz dual core low-power chip to be more at home in a mobile or IoT device over a PC.
