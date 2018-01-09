Intel Announces 10nm Cannon Lake Is Shipping
LAS VEGAS, NV -- Gregory Bryant, Intel's senior vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group at Intel Corporation, announced at an early morning event at the company's booth that it is shipping 10nm Cannon Lake products.
Bryant provided little context to his statements, but he did indicate that the company began shipping 10nm Cannon Lake processors before the end of last year. There have been unconfirmed rumors that Intel had shipped a dual-core 2.0 GHz processor, which comes in a 2+0 configuration (no graphics), for low-power applications.
The delays to Intel's 10nm process have had a big impact on the company's capabilities in a big swath of its portfolio. Brain Krzanich did not announce the advance during the company's dazzling keynote last night, and Intel's decision to announce the new process, which is a critical advance, at a small press-only event may cause some to question the actual meaningful volume the company is shipping.
We're here at the event and will see if we can track down more details, stay tuned.
AMD will ship awesome 14+ nm Ryzen+ CPUs in April and we'll get 7 nm Ryzen 2 CPUs next year.
I don't like that. If Intel wants to try and one-up AMD's upcoming 12nm Ryzen, then they need to back that up with things like facts... which shouldn't actually be that hard if it were true.
Although I would expect a 2.0 Ghz dual core low-power chip to be more at home in a mobile or IoT device over a PC.
The Cannon Lake version that is shipping is a dual-core without IGP for embedded applications, not something you are going to see in anything resembling a conventional tablet, laptop or PC. You'll find those in display-less devices, devices with custom displays (arbitrary shape LCDs) or addressable self-refreshing displays, the sort that you often see used in Arduino projects.