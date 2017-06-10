A First Look At 'Need For Speed: Payback' Gameplay

Ghost Games revealed Need for Speed: Payback before E3, which begins this weekend here in Los Angeles, and now we’re finally getting more information about it at EA Play today. In it, you’ll have three characters to control throughout the story, and you’ll encounter some old features from previous titles. But there’s also new mechanics coming to the game.

The gameplay shown at the event features a “Highway Heist” mission, in which the main characters have to steal a car stored inside a moving truck. The featured car is a Mustang GT, which sideswiped aggressive enemies as it pursued the truck. Eventually, the car pulled alongside the truck as one of the other characters jumped onto it. The action then switched to the now-stolen car as it faced a plethora of vehicles as a cliffhanger to end the demo.

We’ll have more time to play the later this week. Need for Speed: Payback comes out toward the end of this year (November 10).