AMD X399 Supports Bootable SATA RAID, But Not NVMe RAID
For all that X399 offers, it has a storage problem.
For years, we've railed about the lack of PCI Express lanes on motherboards; some people may not realize just how neutered modern desktops really are. In August 2005, nVidia (how it was spelled at the time) released the nForce 4 SLI X16 chipset for the Pentium 4 in Socket LGA775. The chipset supported a whopping 40 PCI Express lanes. Not long after, Intel realized that Nvidia was cutting into chipset sales and stopped licensing x86 to the company. In the years hence, we've been stuck with 16 PCIe lanes.
The new Z270 was a game changer with a massive 20 PCIe lanes. (/sarcasm)
Enthusiasts plug more devices into the PCIe bus when they're available. AMD's X399 platform supports a massive 64 lanes (four are dedicated to the Southbridge), and that allows you to use two video cards at full speed, add on a zippy 10-gigabit Ethernet, and even pop in a crisp new sound card if you so desire.
What the X399 doesn't give you is the ability to utilize NVMe SSDs in a bootable RAID. We reached out to a few industry sources and learned that X399 will allow users to build an array with SATA products and boot from it, but AMD hasn't employed a way to boot from NVMe SSDs together in a RAID 0 array like Intel.
We were also told that AMD is going to enable the feature, but there isn't a firm timeline. It's one thing to talk about booting from an array of speedy next-generation storage devices that can surpass 5,000MB/s with just two drives; it's another thing to actually deliver.
The M.2 SSDs go into a "riser" near DIMM slots.
What's your point? This article is about X399 not supporting NVMe RAID. Of course the mobos support M.2/NVMe in non-RAID configs.
Edit: Actually, specifically booting from an NVMe RAID configuration. Based on this article, it sounds like non-bootable NVMe raid setups are still supported.
this will most likely be an issue for workstations and an "issue" for elitists.
Good to know that AMD is planning the raid option. For me, even m2 without raid would be an improvement!
As far as I can tell, SSD RAID 0 is basically for sequential read/write synthetic benchmarks and bragging rights. Of the few use cases for SSD RAID 0 that I've heard of, I don't think there's any reason why you'd necessarily need it to be your boot drive. This article only says that NVMe RAID as a boot drive isn't supported.
Actually a LOT of people were/are bothered by Intel's overall business practices. Unfortunately, AMD hadn't offered real competition to Intel chipsets, specifically on the higher end, in years. Bulldozer was largely a disappointment. I wasn't going to spend my hard earned money on an inferior chipset just to "teach Intel a lesson."
That of course changed with Ryzen and the fact that we are seeing a major positive reception, especially from people who are upgrading from an Intel chipset, speaks volumes. I will repeat: there are and will be a lot of Intel builders who have switched to Ryzen for their chipset upgrade solution. Just because you don't see daily stories or daily comments by the millions doesn't mean we aren't out there.