Raven Ridge Unboxed: AMD Ryzen 5 2400G, Ryzen 3 2200G First Look

No, that isn't a lunar landscape; it's the rounded edge of one of the heatspreaders atop one of the APUs. Without the right paste applied, heated air would be trapped in all of those grooves and pits in the metal, leading to inefficient cooling performance.
That said, I wanted this APU happened 3 months ago. I've already purchased 3 sets of G4400 + GT1030 + 2x2gb DDR4 + the cheapest h110 I could found which happens to be a foxconn's for my cyber cafe. fml
Keep in mind those are stock values and the GPU is reported to OC pretty substantially. And as always with APU's, pairing with really fast RAM helps considerably. Pretty nice these have native support for 2933.
Motherboards with DP are not that numerous (though you have one in the story) so would like to know can 4k at 60hz be surpported from the JFMI? What about 2k dual screen, via HDMI and DVI?
Only if you're happy with GPU performance somewhere between an RX550 and RX560. IGPs won't be competing with mid-range GPUs (the future equivalent of the RX570-580 and 1050-1060) until they get HBM and due to how that might fudge up the CPU package symmetry, it may require a new socket.
If you're betting on IGPs saving mainstream gamers from inflated GPU prices, it probably won't happen until AM5 in 2020-21.
considering the price of gpus these days probably,, imagine instead of buying a ryzen 3 + a rx 560, youll get both with just a cost of a single cpu , the plat form is future proof and you can upgrade ur gpu later as well. its a winning solution for budget gamers amidst these tough times.
