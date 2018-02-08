Raven Ridge Unboxed: AMD Ryzen 5 2400G, Ryzen 3 2200G First Look

This Is Why Thermal Paste Isn't Optional Picture 6 of 15

No, that isn't a lunar landscape; it's the rounded edge of one of the heatspreaders atop one of the APUs. Without the right paste applied, heated air would be trapped in all of those grooves and pits in the metal, leading to inefficient cooling performance.



MORE: AMD Threadripper: Unboxing



MORE: Best Gaming CPUs



MORE: Do The Meltdown and Spectre Patches Affect PC Gaming Performance? 10 CPUs Tested