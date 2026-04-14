Grab the ultra-fast Elegoo Centauri Carbon 3D printer for just $285 right now, saving you $128 — limited-time sale price nets you a fully enclosed Core-XY printer built for beginners and enthusiasts

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It's a great time to start 3D printing, thanks to Elegoo

Elegoo Centauri Carbon 3D Printer deal
(Image credit: Future / Elegoo)

Elegoo has slashed the cost of one of its top 3D printers in an epic deal for both enthusiasts and beginners. This Elegoo Centauri Carbon 3D printer is on sale for just $285 for a limited time only, ready for delivery within days, and down to a price that saves you $128 on its current list price.

Grab this deal at Elegoo

Elegoo Centauri Carbon
Save 31% ($128)
Elegoo Centauri Carbon: