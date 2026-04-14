Grab the ultra-fast Elegoo Centauri Carbon 3D printer for just $285 right now, saving you $128 — limited-time sale price nets you a fully enclosed Core-XY printer built for beginners and enthusiasts

Elegoo has slashed the cost of one of its top 3D printers in an epic deal for both enthusiasts and beginners. This Elegoo Centauri Carbon 3D printer is on sale for just $285 for a limited time only, ready for delivery within days, and down to a price that saves you $128 on its current list price.

● Grab this deal at Elegoo

The Centauri Carbon has yo-yo'd in price over recent months, and we have seen it reach this low pricing a few times since Black Friday last year. That doesn't take away what a great printer this is. It may have been superseded by the new Centauri Carbon 2, which launched in February, but the OG model still has plenty to offer as one of the fastest budget 3D printers on sale right now.

This is a printer that offers everything a beginner would want: it's fast, it's cheap, and it's easy to set up. This fully enclosed Core XY printer is the same size as the popular Bambu Labs P1S, with the spool holder located accessibly on the side. Our Elegoo Centauri Carbon review will show you the value for money you're getting here, gaining a four-star score for its troubles.