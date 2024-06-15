Celebrate Father's Day with a new iBUYPOWER gaming PC
For all the dad gamers out there
Celebrate Father's Day this Sunday, 16th of May, with a new iBUYPOWER RDY prebuilt gaming PC. Whether it's a gift for yourself or the father figure in your life, a shiny new gaming PC is just the ticket for a nice relaxing gaming session. Plus, if you combine one of iBUYPOWER's PC deals with one of our iBUYPOWER coupons, you could save even more on a new gaming rig.
iBUYPOWER's RDY lineup of gaming PCs all come pre-installed with Windows 11 Home and offer a selection of different curated PC specifications to cater to different tiers of gaming PCs in not only performance but also price. Whether your preference is for high frame-rate esports gaming or high-end graphical fidelity and ray-tracing, there's an iBUYPOWER RDY PC for you.
Listed below are four iBUYPOWER deals from their RDY lineup, featuring a range of different PC configurations with attractive PC cases like the Scale, Slate, and HYTE Y60/Y70 cases, to the selected hardware components tailored to offer maximum performance for the price.
Take advantage of Tom's Hardware coupon code. Enter TOM6 at the checkout and save $50 off RDY systems over $999, and $100 off a system over $1,999.
RDY Scale 002: now $1,049 at iBUYPOWER (was $1,299)
Operating System: Windows 11 Home
CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 5700
Cooling: CPU Fan and Heatsink
GPU: Nvidia RTX 4060 8GB
RAM: 16GB DDR4 3200MHz
Storage: 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD
The iBUYPOWER RDY Scale 002 is a starter-friendly gaming PC that aims to deliver 1080p performance on high settings close to the $1k price point. With NVIDIA's RTX 4060 GPU, this computer has access to DLSS 3 and ray tracing for an enhanced gaming experience - all contained in an iBUYPOWER Scale case.
Use Coupon code TOM6 at the checkout for $50 off RDY systems over $999 with this iBUYPOWER promo code and $100 off a system over $1,999.
Preferred partner (what does this mean?)
RDY Slate 8MP 002: now $1,799 at iBUYPOWER (was $2,099)
Operating System: Windows 11 Home
CPU: Intel Core i7-14700KF
Cooling: iBUYPOWER 240mm ARGB Liquid AIO
GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4070 SUPER 12GB
RAM: 32GB DDR5 6000MHz
Storage: 2TB M.2 NVMe SSD
The RDY Slate 8MP 002 is perfect for those who want to play games on higher graphical settings. The system comes with plenty of fast RAM and storage, plus NVIDIA's latest RTX 4070 Super GPU and one of iBUYPOWER's colorful all-in-one liquid cooling solutions, all packed inside the new Slate 8 Mesh Pro RGB case.
Use Coupon code TOM6 at the checkout for $50 off RDY systems over $999 with this iBUYPOWER promo code and $100 off a system over $1,999.
RDY Y60 005: now $1,999 at iBUYPOWER (was $2,349)
Operating System: Windows 11 Home
CPU: Intel Core i9-14900KF
Cooling: iBUYPOWER 360mm ARGB Liquid AIO
GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4070 Super 12GB
RAM: 32GB DDR5 6000MHz
Storage: 2TB M.2 NVMe SSD
Installed in a panoramic HYTE Y60 case, the RDY Y60 005 packs an impressive list of components for a high-spec gaming machine. Alongside the powerful Intel Core i9-14900KF processor is NVIDIA's latest RTX 4070 Super GPU, a whopping 32GB of fast DDR5 RAM, and 2TB of SSD storage for your games and applications.
Use Coupon code TOM6 at the checkout for $50 off RDY systems over $999 with this iBUYPOWER promo code and $100 off a system over $1,999.
RDY Y70 VALORANT VCTA R002: now $2,249 at iBUYPOWER (was $2,499)
Operating System: Windows 11 Home
CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D
Cooling: iBUYPOWER 240mm ARGB Liquid AIO
GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti Super 16GB
RAM: 32GB DDR5 5600MHz
Storage: 2TB M.2 NVMe SSD
A powerful gaming rig consisting of an NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti Super with 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM and AMD's top-tier Ryzen 7 7800X3D gaming processor, the RDY Y70 VALORANT VCTA R002 shows off its prowess inside of the picturesque HYTE Y70 PC case, with panoramic views of the components inside.
Use Coupon code TOM6 at the checkout for $50 off RDY systems over $999 with this iBUYPOWER promo code and $100 off a system over $1,999.
All of the above PCs are pre-built, in stock, and come with free two-day shipping. iBUYPOWER also offers a standard three-year warranty on PCs consisting of three years of labor and one-year parts. See the iBUYPOWER website for more information on their warranty specifics.
Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter
Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox.
Stewart Bendle is a deals and coupon writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices and coupon codes for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.