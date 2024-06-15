Celebrate Father's Day with a new iBUYPOWER gaming PC

Celebrate Father's Day this Sunday, 16th of May, with a new iBUYPOWER RDY prebuilt gaming PC. Whether it's a gift for yourself or the father figure in your life, a shiny new gaming PC is just the ticket for a nice relaxing gaming session. Plus, if you combine one of iBUYPOWER's PC deals with one of our iBUYPOWER coupons, you could save even more on a new gaming rig.

iBUYPOWER's RDY lineup of gaming PCs all come pre-installed with Windows 11 Home and offer a selection of different curated PC specifications to cater to different tiers of gaming PCs in not only performance but also price. Whether your preference is for high frame-rate esports gaming or high-end graphical fidelity and ray-tracing, there's an iBUYPOWER RDY PC for you.

Listed below are four iBUYPOWER deals from their RDY lineup, featuring a range of different PC configurations with attractive PC cases like the Scale, Slate, and HYTE Y60/Y70 cases, to the selected hardware components tailored to offer maximum performance for the price.

RDY Scale 002: now $1,049 at iBUYPOWER (was $1,299)



Operating System: Windows 11 Home

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 5700

Cooling: CPU Fan and Heatsink

GPU: Nvidia RTX 4060 8GB

RAM: 16GB DDR4 3200MHz

Storage: 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD



The iBUYPOWER RDY Scale 002 is a starter-friendly gaming PC that aims to deliver 1080p performance on high settings close to the $1k price point. With NVIDIA's RTX 4060 GPU, this computer has access to DLSS 3 and ray tracing for an enhanced gaming experience - all contained in an iBUYPOWER Scale case. Use Coupon code TOM6 at the checkout for $50 off RDY systems over $999 with this iBUYPOWER promo code and $100 off a system over $1,999.



RDY Slate 8MP 002: now $1,799 at iBUYPOWER (was $2,099)



Operating System: Windows 11 Home

CPU: Intel Core i7-14700KF

Cooling: iBUYPOWER 240mm ARGB Liquid AIO

GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4070 SUPER 12GB

RAM: 32GB DDR5 6000MHz

Storage: 2TB M.2 NVMe SSD



RDY Y60 005: now $1,999 at iBUYPOWER (was $2,349)



Operating System: Windows 11 Home

CPU: Intel Core i9-14900KF

Cooling: iBUYPOWER 360mm ARGB Liquid AIO

GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4070 Super 12GB

RAM: 32GB DDR5 6000MHz

Storage: 2TB M.2 NVMe SSD



Installed in a panoramic HYTE Y60 case, the RDY Y60 005 packs an impressive list of components for a high-spec gaming machine. Alongside the powerful Intel Core i9-14900KF processor is NVIDIA's latest RTX 4070 Super GPU, a whopping 32GB of fast DDR5 RAM, and 2TB of SSD storage for your games and applications.



RDY Y70 VALORANT VCTA R002: now $2,249 at iBUYPOWER (was $2,499)



Operating System: Windows 11 Home

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D

Cooling: iBUYPOWER 240mm ARGB Liquid AIO

GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti Super 16GB

RAM: 32GB DDR5 5600MHz

Storage: 2TB M.2 NVMe SSD



A powerful gaming rig consisting of an NVIDIA RTX 4070 Ti Super with 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM and AMD's top-tier Ryzen 7 7800X3D gaming processor, the RDY Y70 VALORANT VCTA R002 shows off its prowess inside of the picturesque HYTE Y70 PC case, with panoramic views of the components inside.



All of the above PCs are pre-built, in stock, and come with free two-day shipping. iBUYPOWER also offers a standard three-year warranty on PCs consisting of three years of labor and one-year parts. See the iBUYPOWER website for more information on their warranty specifics.