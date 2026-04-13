Save a massive $700 on this 4K-ready HP gaming PC with a 9800X3D and RTX 5070 Ti, now just $2,499 — discounted HP Omen 35L pre-built powerhouse ships with 32GB DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD

We're seeing score after score of huge discounts over at HP on top-end gaming PCs. Right now, you can treat yourself to this HP Omen 35L rig with a 9800X3D, RTX 5070 Ti, and 32GB of DDR5 RAM for just $2,499.99, saving you a whopping $700 on its usual list price. This is a great price right now for a PC capable of hitting high frame rates at 1440p, and ready to game at 4K, too.

● Check out this deal on HP's website

This version of the HP Omen 35L is a recent refresh, and it's fitted with some of the best specs you'll find for gaming. The 35-liter case makes it a smaller option for your desk than the massive HP Omen Max 45L, which we've seen discounted in recent days, but it comes in an understated black design that'll suit someone who doesn't necessarily want a ton of RGB and glass frontage to their rig, just pure performance.

The real MVP on this build is the 9800X3D. The AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D continues to deliver gaming performance that only the recently-released flagship 9850X3D can top, and, as our CPU benchmarks show, this 3D V-cache chip easily beats anything that Intel can throw at it.

This Zen 5 CPU has eight cores and 16 threads with a boost clock speed of up to 5.2 GHz and, most importantly for gamers, a boosted 96MB L3 cache. It ships fully unlocked, so you can overclock it even further. The extra L3 cache is positioned beneath the CPU cores near the integrated heat spreader, is the real performance boost here, though. This 3D V-cache is the reason why your PC won't need to drop back to using slower system RAM: a system with a 9800X3D will help ensure higher and more stable frame rates in-game.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The 9800X3D is complemented by the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti in this PC. This is a solid, mid to high-tier GPU that leaves 1080p far behind, featuring the best and newest Nvidia tech baked in, including DLSS 4 support. Tech specs on the 5070 Ti include 8,960 CUDA cores, along with 16GB of GDDR7 VRAM. That boost in VRAM is important for gaming at 1440p. If you want to push up to high and ultra graphics settings at 4K, multi-frame generation is one DLSS 4 feature that's going to be particularly useful, as it'll give you an AI-generated frame rate boost in any seriously resource-heavy games.

Other features worth noting in this pre-built HP rig include built-in Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity as standard. It also includes a 1TB NVMe SSD with Gen 4 speeds as standard, with a second NVMe slot left spare for future upgrades.

It also comes with 32GB of DDR5 RAM, dual-channel across two 16GB modules. While the RAM isn't the fastest DDR5 around at 5,600 MT/s, the dual-channel setup will at least ensure you're getting the best possible bandwidth between the RAM and CPU under the circumstances, especially as some HP pre-builts come with single-channel RAM.

The $2,499.99 sale price for this HP Omen 35L gaming PC is a damn fine deal in the current market. Similar spec pre-builts at retailers like Newegg cost as much, if not more, but lack the brand and build quality, along with the warranty, that an HP rig like this can provide. We've seen these HP deals come and go very quickly. If you're interested, make sure to jump on this one quick before that $700 discount runs out.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals,