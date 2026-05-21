Save over $1,120 on this 4K-ready RTX 5070 Ti gaming PC with 32GB DDR5 and a 2TB SSD — score a big discount on this ABS Kaze II rig from Newegg with a 24-core Intel CPU and powerful Nvidia GPU

You should take advantage of this brilliant discount on a high-spec gaming PC for 4K gameplay. Newegg has dropped the price on this ABS Kaze II gaming PC to $2,175.49 right now, as long as you're using the coupon code ABSGAMER5 at checkout. This deal means you're saving over $1,100 on a new PC with a very powerful spec sheet.

● Check out this gaming PC deal at Newegg

ABS is a brand owned and operated by Newegg itself, so you're not settling for a no-brand knockoff here. This rig comes with high-end specs without breaking the bank, including an Intel Core i9-14900KF processor, along with a current-gen Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPU, 32GB of DDR5-6400 memory, and 2TB of SSD storage. Not a bad set of specs for the price, especially given the state of the current market.

extra 5% off with code absgamer5 at checkout Save 34% ($1,124.50) ABS Kaze II Aqua gaming PC: was $3,299.99 now $2,175.49 at Newegg The ABS Kaze II Aqua gaming PC comes with a 24-core Intel Core i9-14900KF CPU, an Nvidia GeForce GeForce RTX 5070 Ti graphics card, a 2TB NVMe SSD with Gen 4 speeds, and 32GB of DDR5-6400 RAM. This high-end gaming PC is ready to take on 4K gameplay.

The biggest selling point, especially if you're upgrading from an older rig, is the jump in resolution: you can ditch 1080p for 4K gaming instead, with the RTX 5070 Ti giving you enough breathing room to use 1440p or 4K resolutions, especially if you're happy to optimize your graphics settings for the most demanding games.