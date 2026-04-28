Save $400 on this 4K-ready MSI gaming PC with an RTX 5070 Ti and 32GB DDR5 — budget-friendly Aegis Z2 rig also ships with eight-core AMD Ryzen CPU and a 2TB SSD, now just $1,849

If you're looking for a brand new, 4K-capable gaming PC, then this MSI rig from B&H Photo can't be missed. The retailer has slashed the cost of this MSI Aegis Z2 machine to just $1,849.99 from $2,249.99, saving you $400 on a PC with specs that include an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti and an eight-core AMD Ryzen 7 8700F CPU.

● Check out this deal at B&H Photo

The specs will make or break a machine, and MSI isn't leaving you short with this pre-built. Starting with the CPU, the AMD Ryzen 7 8700F is a Zen 4 AM5 processor with eight cores and 16 threads, along with a base clock of 4.1 GHz that can boost up to 5 GHz. This lacks the all-impressive 3D V-Cache that powerhouses like the 9800X3D feature, with only 16MB of L3 cache here, and is perhaps the weakest part of the build.

That said, a review of the 8700G, the same chip but with an integrated GPU that this 8700F lacks, showed average benchmark scores that placed it ahead of Intel's older Core i5 13400, along with entry-level Ryzen 5 CPUs like the 5700G and 5600G. While it might lack the extra cache (and improved latency) offered by the 9800X3D, the 8700F is still a capable, mid-tier workhouse of a processor in a build like this one.

Save 28% ($650) MSI Aegis Z2 A8NVR-1611US: was $2,299 now $1,649 at BHPhoto This MSI Aegis Z2 gaming PC is a 1440p powerhouse, featuring an AMD Ryzen 7 8700F CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPU with 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM, along with a 2TB SSD and 32GB of DDR5-6000 RAM.

Luckily, it's the Nvidia graphics card in this MSI machine is what really makes a difference for gaming. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti is a top-end GPU with specs that include 8,960 CUDA cores and 16GB of GDDR7 VRAM on a 256-bit memory bus, and is a card that scored highly in our