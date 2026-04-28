Save $400 on this 4K-ready MSI gaming PC with an RTX 5070 Ti and 32GB DDR5 — budget-friendly Aegis Z2 rig also ships with eight-core AMD Ryzen CPU and a 2TB SSD, now just $1,849

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A bargain deal on a capable rig for gaming at 1440p and 4K

MSI Aegis Z2 gaming PC deal
(Image credit: Future / MSI)

If you're looking for a brand new, 4K-capable gaming PC, then this MSI rig from B&H Photo can't be missed. The retailer has slashed the cost of this MSI Aegis Z2 machine to just $1,849.99 from $2,249.99, saving you $400 on a PC with specs that include an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti and an eight-core AMD Ryzen 7 8700F CPU.

Check out this deal at B&H Photo

MSI Aegis Z2 A8NVR-1611US
Save 28% ($650)
MSI Aegis Z2 A8NVR-1611US: was $2,299 now $1,649 at BHPhoto

This MSI Aegis Z2 gaming PC is a 1440p powerhouse, featuring an AMD Ryzen 7 8700F CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPU with 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM, along with a 2TB SSD and 32GB of DDR5-6000 RAM.

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Luckily, it's the Nvidia graphics card in this MSI machine is what really makes a difference for gaming. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti is a top-end GPU with specs that include 8,960 CUDA cores and 16GB of GDDR7 VRAM on a 256-bit memory bus, and is a card that scored highly in our