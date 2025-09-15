Save up to a whopping $1500 on Corsair gaming PCs

The best gaming PCs feature the latest CPU and GPU technology while also delivering advanced cooling systems inside a fantastic-looking case. There are only a select number of manufacturers that I would buy a gaming PC from, and Corsair is one of them.

If you are looking for your first gaming PC or are wanting to upgrade you’ll be glad to hear that right now customers can save up to $1500 on Corsair gaming PCs.

Discounts are available on the Vengeance range, including the i7500 and a5100, both of which offer incredible specs. If you’re looking for a standout case with walnut wood paneling, then the Corsair One i500 is also discounted. Read on to see what our top picks are from the sale.

Save up to $1500 at Corsair

It's not every day that you get the opportunity to save $1,500 on a gaming PC. That's why we recommend taking a look at the full Corsair sale. Every PC includes an incredibly high specification with award-winning Corsair components included. With huge discounts, now is the time to upgrade.

Our top picks from Corsair

CORSAIR VENGEANCE a5100 Featuring an AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D, GeForce RTX 5090, 64GB DDR5, and a 4TB SSD, you're guaranteed to have all the power you need to take your gaming to a whole new level. All this high-performing hardware is packaged inside an RGB dual-chamber case with a stunning wraparound glass aesthetic.

CORSAIR VENGEANCE a5100: was $4,299.99 now $3,299.99 at corsair.com A high-performing PC built with AMD Ryzen 9 9900X3D, GeForce RTX 5080, 32GB DDR5, and a 2TB SSD. Powered by the NVIDIA Blackwell architecture and DLSS 4 with an attractive RGB dual-chamber glass case.

CORSAIR VENGEANCE i7500: was $3,699.99 now $2,999.99 at corsair.com Powered by a 14th Gen Intel® Core™ CPU and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 50 Series graphics, this gaming PC has some serious power behind it. With NVIDIA Blackwell architecture and DLSS 4, you'll be able to run all the latest games with seamless performance.

This Corsair sale includes a range of different PCs to suit various budgets. Take a browse of the full sale, but don’t take too long to decide because the offers end on September 30. If you missed out on this particular sale, take a look at our dedicated Corsair promo codes hub for the latest ways to save.