Pay $1349.99 for Gigabyte's Aero X16 laptop and save $300 on this 32GB beast with RTX 5070 graphics — outstanding battery life a bonus

If you're on the hunt for a powerful laptop that you can use for both work and a bit of play, we've got you covered. Best Buy has a large 16-inch laptop discounted by a tidy $300, which has the power to game and plenty of oomph for work applications. Gigabyte's Aero X16 is now just $1349.99 at Best Buy, down $300 from the original $1649.99 list price. This is an exceptional price for a laptop with the latest Nvidia 50-series GPU inside, an RTX 5070 to be precise, and lots of RAM.

Inside the Gigabyte Aero X16 in this deal are the following components: An Nvidia RTX 5070 graphics card with 8GB of GDDR7 VRAM, AMD's Ryzen AI 7 350 (8-core, 16-thread) processor, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD for storage. The large 16-inch screen has a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels, with a 165Hz refresh rate for smooth gaming.