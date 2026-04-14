Pay $1349.99 for Gigabyte's Aero X16 laptop and save $300 on this 32GB beast with RTX 5070 graphics — outstanding battery life a bonus

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Designed for work and play

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If you're on the hunt for a powerful laptop that you can use for both work and a bit of play, we've got you covered. Best Buy has a large 16-inch laptop discounted by a tidy $300, which has the power to game and plenty of oomph for work applications. Gigabyte's Aero X16 is now just $1349.99 at Best Buy, down $300 from the original $1649.99 list price. This is an exceptional price for a laptop with the latest Nvidia 50-series GPU inside, an RTX 5070 to be precise, and lots of RAM.

Gigabyte Aero X16 (RTX 5070, 32GB RAM)
Save 18% ($300)
Gigabyte Aero X16 (RTX 5070, 32GB RAM):