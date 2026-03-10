Pick up a comfy new PC gaming chair for £150 in the Amazon Spring Day Deals sale — save £50 on Corsair's TC100 Relaxed chair

You might need to sit down with these low chair prices

Spring Deals Day Cover Image
(Image credit: Future)

It's that time of year again when the sales season kicks off with a bang. Amazon often sets the trends today with sales periods, whether we like it or not. The retail behemoth can command the timing and pricing of a multitude of products, and for us, that means deals and price cuts on our favourite PC tech items. It also includes all the associated peripherals and sundries we need for our hobbies. You can have a killer gaming PC build, but without a nice desk and chair, you're never going to be comfortable enough to use it for long periods of time. Today, we have a deal in Amazon's sale from the well-known brand Corsair, on their TC100 Relaxed Gaming Chair for only £149.99, a delightful 25% saving of £50 from the original £199.99 list price. This is a very good price for a budget gaming chair from a reputable brand.

Corsair TC100 Relaxed Gaming Chair: was $199.99 now $149.99 at Amazon

Corsair's TC100 Relaxed gaming chair gets its racing seat inspiration from sports cars. The material of the chair is fabric, with memory foam underneath in the seat and back. For added support, there is a lumbar pillow and a detachable memory foam neck pillow. This is a great budget gaming chair from a known brand.

The frame of the chair is of a steel construction, with the seat back of the chair able to recline between 90-160°, more than ample to take a quick break between games. A powerful hydraulic class 4 gas lift gives you a chair height range of 100mm. The seat is also nice and wide to allow for more comfort, especially for those of us who like to sit crossed-legged at the computer.

