Pick up a comfy new PC gaming chair for £150 in the Amazon Spring Day Deals sale — save £50 on Corsair's TC100 Relaxed chair

It's that time of year again when the sales season kicks off with a bang. Amazon often sets the trends today with sales periods, whether we like it or not. The retail behemoth can command the timing and pricing of a multitude of products, and for us, that means deals and price cuts on our favourite PC tech items. It also includes all the associated peripherals and sundries we need for our hobbies. You can have a killer gaming PC build, but without a nice desk and chair, you're never going to be comfortable enough to use it for long periods of time. Today, we have a deal in Amazon's sale from the well-known brand Corsair, on their TC100 Relaxed Gaming Chair for only £149.99, a delightful 25% saving of £50 from the original £199.99 list price. This is a very good price for a budget gaming chair from a reputable brand.

The Corsair TC100 Relaxed gaming chair looks like many other gaming chairs with its sporty racing seat-inspired design. The dark colour is a clean look, with no flashy coloured accents. The material in this model uses a soft fabric exterior to keep you cool and sitting comfortably for long gaming or work sessions. The TC100 Relaxed includes memory foam lumbar and neck pillows for added comfort. You can adjust the lumbar pillow for your best fit to maintain a healthy body posture.

The frame of the chair is of a steel construction, with the seat back of the chair able to recline between 90-160°, more than ample to take a quick break between games. A powerful hydraulic class 4 gas lift gives you a chair height range of 100mm. The seat is also nice and wide to allow for more comfort, especially for those of us who like to sit crossed-legged at the computer.

