RTX 5060 gaming laptop brings epic power for under $1,500 — save $580 on Dell's Alienware 16X Aurora

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Core Ultra 9 275HX, alongside the GeForce RTX 5060, elevates your gaming experience.

Dell Alienware 16X Aurora
(Image credit: Future)

A gaming laptop may not offer the same level of performance as a desktop gaming system. However, if you travel a lot and like to game, it makes sense to invest in a gaming laptop that you can take with you wherever you go. If your budget is around $1,500, you're in luck: the Dell Alienware 16X Aurora is currently on sale at Best Buy for $1,469.99, saving you $580.

Dell Alienware 16X Aurora
Save 28% ($580)
Dell Alienware 16X Aurora: was $2,049.99 now $1,469.99 at Best Buy

The Alienware 16X Aurora cuts no corners in its specifications. It features a Core Ultra 9 275HX, GeForce RTX 5060, 32GB of memory, and a 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD.

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Complementing the Core Ultra 9 275HX and GeForce RTX 5060 is a vibrant 16-inch WQXGA (2560x1600) screen with an ultra-fast 240 Hz refresh rate. However, you won't have to worry about the nuisances of screen tearing, stuttering, or input lag since Nvidia G-Sync will ensure you always receive a smooth gameplay from any titles that you play.

With memory and storage shortages still in full force, it's great to see that the Alienware 16X Aurora isn't lacking in that regard. The gaming laptop has 32GB (2x16GB) of DDR5-5600 memory, so you won't have to worry about the memory requirements of modern games. Also, the device doesn't have soldered memory; instead, it uses standard SO-DIMM slots so that you can upgrade the capacity in the future. The same can be said for the storage, where the Alienware 16X Aurora comes with a 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD.

With a massive $580 discount, the Alienware 16X Aurora offers great value for $1,469.99. Considering the same configuration sells for $1,699.99 on Dell's online store, you're pocketing up to $200 savings by choosing Best Buy. If you're set on a GeForce RTX 5060 gaming laptop, this is a rare opportunity as the Alienware 16X Aurora is unlikely to stay at this price for long.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, Gaming Chair, Best Wi-Fi Routers, Best Motherboard, or CPU Deals pages.

Zhiye Liu
Zhiye Liu
News Editor, RAM Reviewer & SSD Technician

Zhiye Liu is a news editor, memory reviewer, and SSD tester at Tom’s Hardware. Although he loves everything that’s hardware, he has a soft spot for CPUs, GPUs, and RAM.