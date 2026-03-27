RTX 5060 gaming laptop brings epic power for under $1,500 — save $580 on Dell's Alienware 16X Aurora

A gaming laptop may not offer the same level of performance as a desktop gaming system. However, if you travel a lot and like to game, it makes sense to invest in a gaming laptop that you can take with you wherever you go. If your budget is around $1,500, you're in luck: the Dell Alienware 16X Aurora is currently on sale at Best Buy for $1,469.99, saving you $580.

The Alienware 16X Aurora arrives with robust specifications for a gaming laptop in the $1,500 price bracket. The device features the Core Ultra 9 275HX, a high-end 24-core Arrow Lake mobile chip boasting a boost clock up to 5.4 GHz. With a balance between raw performance and efficiency, you can't go wrong with the Core Ultra 9 275HX as your processing muscle.

When it comes to gaming laptops, the graphics card is equally important as the processor, and the Alienware 16X Aurora excels in that area. Equipped with the Blackwell-based mobile GeForce RTX 5060 graphics card, the gaming laptop delivers excellent 1080p (1920x1080) frame rates, making every gaming session enjoyable. Then there's DLSS 4.5 and Multi-Frame Generation features that the GeForce RTX 5060 can rely on in more graphics-intensive titles.

Complementing the Core Ultra 9 275HX and GeForce RTX 5060 is a vibrant 16-inch WQXGA (2560x1600) screen with an ultra-fast 240 Hz refresh rate. However, you won't have to worry about the nuisances of screen tearing, stuttering, or input lag since Nvidia G-Sync will ensure you always receive a smooth gameplay from any titles that you play.

With memory and storage shortages still in full force, it's great to see that the Alienware 16X Aurora isn't lacking in that regard. The gaming laptop has 32GB (2x16GB) of DDR5-5600 memory, so you won't have to worry about the memory requirements of modern games. Also, the device doesn't have soldered memory; instead, it uses standard SO-DIMM slots so that you can upgrade the capacity in the future. The same can be said for the storage, where the Alienware 16X Aurora comes with a 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD.

With a massive $580 discount, the Alienware 16X Aurora offers great value for $1,469.99. Considering the same configuration sells for $1,699.99 on Dell's online store, you're pocketing up to $200 savings by choosing Best Buy. If you're set on a GeForce RTX 5060 gaming laptop, this is a rare opportunity as the Alienware 16X Aurora is unlikely to stay at this price for long.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, Gaming Chair, Best Wi-Fi Routers, Best Motherboard, or CPU Deals pages.