Live
Best Black Friday 2026 3D Printer deals live — hot deals on Creality, Prusa, Bambu Lab, Elegoo, Anycubic, and more
Black Friday has begun!
Black Friday has begun, and it is one of the best times of the year to score a new 3D printer. Amazon, along with all your favorite vendors, is hosting a massive sale on 3D printers in all shapes and sizes. There are already sales live from Bambu Lab, Prusa, Creality, Elegoo, Anycubic, Snapmaker, and more.
We're tracking all of the prices round the clock and using our expertise and hands-on testing to bring you recommendations.
Unlike PC components, which are feeling the pricing squeeze of AI, it is open season for 3D printers, where we're seeing better-than-ever-before prices on all of our favorite models. Here are all the best deals we've found so far.
Quick Links: Black Friday 3D Printer deals
- Amazon: All Black Friday 3D Printer Deals
- Amazon: Black Friday Filament Discounts
- Amazon: Bambu Lab P2S Combo now $649.99 (was $769)
Hottest Black Friday 3D Printer Deals
With support for up to 4 different color filament feeds when using the CFS Lite attachment, the SparkX i7 from Creality is a direct-drive extruder printer with a build volume of 10.2 x 10.2 x 10 inches. Let the printer complete prints at night with a whisper-quiet 45 dB night mode.
Read moreRead less▼
The Bambu Lab X2D is the best 3D printer we've reviewed, offering a great value given its inexpensive price, dual nozzle extruder, and auto bed leveling.
Read moreRead less▼
Last year, this tool-changer was the most anticipated upcoming printer around. With four heads for swapping colors or materials without the need to "poop," it can breeze through complex multicolor prints much faster than single-head printers, without wasting nearly as much filament.
Read moreRead less▼
Creality's K2 Combo is a formidable 3D printer. The smallest of the K2 family of printers, the K2 Combo still has a 260 x 260 x 260 mm print size, allowing users to print large objects inside its enclosed frame without worrying about having to glue together multiple prints. The ultra-sturdy frame holds an auto-leveling print bed and three step-servo motors for fast, consistent prints.
Read moreRead less▼
Grab the same Bambu Lab P1S 3D printer as above, but with an AMS included. With AMS stock limited on Bambu Lab's website until August, this might be a good way to get both without waiting for stock to improve.
Read moreRead less▼
The Kobra X delivers fast, affordable multicolor printing without a complicated external AMS or premium price tag. It features a 260 x 260 x 260mm (10.23 x 10.23 x 10.23-inch) build volume, automatic + Z bed leveling, and a color touch screen.
Read moreRead less▼
* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.
LIVE: Latest Updates
Save an incredible $200 on Creality's 16-color K2 Combo 3D printer in Black Friday deal
Creality's K2 Combo is the smallest in the K2 family, with a print area of 260 x 260 x 260mm. Direct from Creality, you can save $200 on the printer itself, bringing its $549 list price down to $349 for Black Friday. Bundled with a Creality CFS quadruple-spool feeder, you'll also save $200 off the $699 list price, bringing the price down to $499.
Creality's K2 Combo is a formidable 3D printer. The smallest of the K2 family of printers, the K2 Combo still has a 260 x 260 x 260 mm print size, allowing users to print large objects inside its enclosed frame without worrying about having to glue together multiple prints. The ultra-sturdy frame holds an auto-leveling print bed and three step-servo motors for fast, consistent prints.
Read moreRead less▼
As with our K2 printers, such as the K2 Pro Combo we reviewed, you can pair up to four CFS cartridges together for a 16-color printer; though, with the smaller size here, it might be difficult to fit all those colors in. It also features auto print bed leveling, along with print failure detection. — Jake Roach
Many of the biggest 3D printer makers have been running their sales all month, and Amazon also has discounts on brands such as Anycubic. There are so many different 3D printers at different price points, all with different features and functions, so it really pays to shop around for a bargain.
The Black Friday sales have begun, and we're tracking all the very best 3D printer sales from all your favorite vendors!