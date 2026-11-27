Black Friday has begun, and it is one of the best times of the year to score a new 3D printer. Amazon, along with all your favorite vendors, is hosting a massive sale on 3D printers in all shapes and sizes. There are already sales live from Bambu Lab, Prusa, Creality, Elegoo, Anycubic, Snapmaker, and more.

We're tracking all of the prices round the clock and using our expertise and hands-on testing to bring you recommendations.

Unlike PC components, which are feeling the pricing squeeze of AI, it is open season for 3D printers, where we're seeing better-than-ever-before prices on all of our favorite models. Here are all the best deals we've found so far.

Hottest Black Friday 3D Printer Deals

Save 29% ($80.01) Creality SparkX i7 3D Printer: was $279 now $198.99 at BHPhoto With support for up to 4 different color filament feeds when using the CFS Lite attachment, the SparkX i7 from Creality is a direct-drive extruder printer with a build volume of 10.2 x 10.2 x 10 inches. Let the printer complete prints at night with a whisper-quiet 45 dB night mode. Read more Read less ▼

top-rated Save $60 Bambu Lab X2D: was $649 now $589 at Bambu Lab The Bambu Lab X2D is the best 3D printer we've reviewed, offering a great value given its inexpensive price, dual nozzle extruder, and auto bed leveling. Read more Read less ▼

Save 18% ($150) Snapmaker U1: was $849 now $699 at Amazon Last year, this tool-changer was the most anticipated upcoming printer around. With four heads for swapping colors or materials without the need to "poop," it can breeze through complex multicolor prints much faster than single-head printers, without wasting nearly as much filament. Read more Read less ▼

Save 36% ($200) Creality K2 Combo : was $549 now $349 at Creality Store Creality's K2 Combo is a formidable 3D printer. The smallest of the K2 family of printers, the K2 Combo still has a 260 x 260 x 260 mm print size, allowing users to print large objects inside its enclosed frame without worrying about having to glue together multiple prints. The ultra-sturdy frame holds an auto-leveling print bed and three step-servo motors for fast, consistent prints. Read more Read less ▼

Save 13% ($70) Bambu Lab P1S with AMS: was $549 now $479 at Bambu Lab Grab the same Bambu Lab P1S 3D printer as above, but with an AMS included. With AMS stock limited on Bambu Lab's website until August, this might be a good way to get both without waiting for stock to improve. Read more Read less ▼

Save 21% ($75) Anycubic Kobra X Multicolor 3D Printer: was $359.99 now $284.99 at Amazon The Kobra X delivers fast, affordable multicolor printing without a complicated external AMS or premium price tag. It features a 260 x 260 x 260mm (10.23 x 10.23 x 10.23-inch) build volume, automatic + Z bed leveling, and a color touch screen. Read more Read less ▼

* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.