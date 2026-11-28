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Bring up the finish of your 3D printed project with this great HOTO rotary tool If you've 3D printed anything at all, then you've come across the issue of cleaning up your finished creations. No print is left unscathed from a few defects here and there. HOTO has lowered the price significantly on their HOTO Rotary Tool Kit, which is now only $28.49, after having its price slashed 43% from the $49.99 list price. Save 43% ($21.50) HOTO Cordless Rotary Tool Kit: was $49.99 now $28.49 at Amazon A great tool to have around for maker projects at home. The rotary drill has 5 speeds for intricate control over finishing and cleaning up your 3D printer projects. Read more Read less ▼ The rotary tool kit comes with a full array of bits for helping out in both 3D printing and other everyday DIY and hobby tasks. There are bits for sanding, which is ideal for smoothing out the lines on your prints or removing bumps left from your supports. There's also drill bits and cutting tools for making holes, or engraving and carving. HOTO's rotary drill is a small handheld device that has rotary speed from 5000 to 25000 rpm, there's a built-in LED light for giving you a little extra illumination on the site you're working on. Best of all the rotary drill is cordless and can charge via the included USB-C cable. All the bits and the drill itself comes in a handy storage bag that can keep everything tidy and safe. — Stewart Bendle

Buy 10 kg of Sunlu PETG filament and save $142 with coupon code You can currently bag yourself a whopping 10KG of Sunlu PETG filament for just $109 on AliExpress when you combine the discount with coupon code BFUS15 for a $132 total saving. That’s a lot of filament to be going on with for your next big project. Save 55% ($132) Sunlu 1KG PETG Filament x10: was $241.99 now $109.99 at aliexpress.us Grab a big discount on 10KG of PETG filament from Sunlu. The filament thickness is 1.75mm with a 0.03mm tolerance. Read more Read less ▼ The PETG on offer is available in multiple colors, that includes Black, Blue, Green, Grey, Natural, Orange, Purple, and Red, so there’s plenty of choice for your next creation. The 10KG comes in 10 spools, so 1KG per spool. The filament thickness is the standard 1.75mm with a 0.03mm tolerance. PETG is a great choice for projects where you may be using the end result outside of in areas with excessive heat, as this filament is weather- and heat-resistant up to 90°C. — Stewart Bendle

Bambu Lab's P1S with AMS combo deal is $479 Print in up to four different colors when you combine the Bambu Lab P1S 3D printer with the AMS (Automatic Material System). Bambu Lab is selling this combo together with a hefty discount. You can grab the Bambu Lab P1S and AMS combo for $479 directly from Bambu Lab. Save 13% ($70) Bambu Lab P1S with AMS: was $549 now $479 at Bambu Lab Bambu Lab's P1S 3D printer comes with an AMS included in the deal. With AMS stock limited on Bambu Lab's website until August, this might be a good way to get both without waiting for stock to improve. Read more Read less ▼ The P1S comes assembled as an enclosed 3D printer with a generous print volume of 256 × 256 × 256 mm³. It's a fast printer, and will take your projects from the idea phase to a finished printed product in next to no time. Combined with the AMS unit, the combination can make prints with up to four colors in a single print. If you really want to get adventurous, it is possible to daisy-chain AMS units together for a combined 16 different color options. In our review of the Bambu Lab P1S, we found it hits the sweet spot for price and performance. Great speed and simple auto-bed levelling. However, it could get a little noisy sometimes. — Stewart Bendle

Already got a 3D printer? There are also great deals to be had on filaments, as well as 3D printing tools and accessories. We expect more deals to show up over the weekend too, so stay with us as the team bring you our live coverage.