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Best Black Friday 2026 3D Printer deals live — hot deals on Creality, Prusa, Bambu Lab, Elegoo, Anycubic, and more
Black Friday 3D printer deals still live this weekend
Black Friday might technically be over, but a raft of 3D printer deals from all of the best vendors are still available. Immune to the pricing pressures that are squeezing PC hardware and DIY building, 3D printing continues to offer up lucrative discounts and big savings, with new lowest-ever prices on many of the best models.
There are savings at Amazon, as well as Bambu Lab, Prusa, Creality, Elegoo, Anycubic, Snapmaker, and more. As with all of our guidance, we're tracking prices and making recommendations based on our extensive hands-on testing and reviews to bring you the best recommendations.
3D printers vary drastically in terms of functionality and price, so let us do the hard work and make recommendations for you. Here are the best 3D printer deals we've found so far.
Quick Links: Black Friday 3D Printer deals
- Amazon: All Black Friday 3D Printer Deals
- Amazon: Black Friday Filament Discounts
- Amazon: Bambu Lab P2S Combo now $649.99 (was $769)
- Our full list of the Best Black Friday 3D Printer Deals
Hottest Black Friday 3D Printer Deals
With support for up to 4 different color filament feeds when using the CFS Lite attachment, the SparkX i7 from Creality is a direct-drive extruder printer with a build volume of 10.2 x 10.2 x 10 inches. Let the printer complete prints at night with a whisper-quiet 45 dB night mode.
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The Bambu Lab X2D is the best 3D printer we've reviewed, offering a great value given its inexpensive price, dual nozzle extruder, and auto bed leveling.
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Last year, this tool-changer was the most anticipated upcoming printer around. With four heads for swapping colors or materials without the need to "poop," it can breeze through complex multicolor prints much faster than single-head printers, without wasting nearly as much filament.
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Creality's K2 Combo is a formidable 3D printer. The smallest of the K2 family of printers, the K2 Combo still has a 260 x 260 x 260 mm print size, allowing users to print large objects inside its enclosed frame without worrying about having to glue together multiple prints. The ultra-sturdy frame holds an auto-leveling print bed and three step-servo motors for fast, consistent prints.
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Grab the same Bambu Lab P1S 3D printer as above, but with an AMS included. With AMS stock limited on Bambu Lab's website until August, this might be a good way to get both without waiting for stock to improve.
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The Kobra X delivers fast, affordable multicolor printing without a complicated external AMS or premium price tag. It features a 260 x 260 x 260mm (10.23 x 10.23 x 10.23-inch) build volume, automatic + Z bed leveling, and a color touch screen.
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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.
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Want to make the largest Resin prints? Look no further
Serious hobbyists need only apply for this absolute behemoth of a printer. The Anycubic Photon Mono M7 Max is now $649 during the Black Friday/Cyber Monday sales, a big difference in price from the original $829 listing. It's a serious investment, and you will also need plenty of space and a strong desk to house this monster printer.
The Anycubic Photon Mono M7 Max has a print volume of 298 x 164 x 300mm, giving it a massive total capacity of 14.7 liters.
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If you like model-making and painting, a resin printer is a great way to make and create your own armies of creatures, instead of seeing your money evaporate on the well-known plastic crack that's already out there. The most expensive models are always the large and highly detailed ones, and the Anycubic Photon Mono M7 Max is the printer that will let you create those mega-sized creations.
The Photon Mono M7 Max prints with a high resolution (6480 x 3600px), has a massive build volume of 298 x 164 x 300mm, and is fairly fast. However, it is a big and bulky printer that weighs around 52lbs. But if you want a serious piece of kit to complement your board game hobbies, this is a good choice. For more in-depth info on the Photon Mono M7 Max, see our review. — Stewart Bendle
Elegoo's stripped down Centauri 3D Printer is a steal at just $279
There are a lot of different models of 3D printers, and each manufacturer can have a host of different models and SKUs to match the budgets and appetites of 3D printing hobbyists. The Elegoo Centauri 2 is now listed at only $279 on Amazon, and it's the perfect budget 3D printer to start your journey.
The Elegoo Centauri 2 Combo has a build volume of 256 x 256 x 256 mm and supports multi-material and multicolor 3D printing on a budget.
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The Centauri 2 is a stripped-down version of the Centauri Carbon 2 and offers you much of the same quality, with just a few things removed to lower the cost of the printer. This deal adds the printer with Elegoo's Canvas multi-color system, allowing you to perform 4-color printing. It's an easy setup and again a perfect choice for beginners who don't want to overspend on a printer as they pick up the hobby.
This Core X/Y printer is also fast, reaching up to 500mm/s with 20,000mm/s² acceleration. This will help you to bring your creations to fruition in no time. If you'd like more information on the Centauri 2, then check out our extensive review. — Stewart Bendle
Bring up the finish of your 3D printed project with this great HOTO rotary tool
If you've 3D printed anything at all, then you've come across the issue of cleaning up your finished creations. No print is left unscathed from a few defects here and there. HOTO has lowered the price significantly on their HOTO Rotary Tool Kit, which is now only $28.49, after having its price slashed 43% from the $49.99 list price.
A great tool to have around for maker projects at home. The rotary drill has 5 speeds for intricate control over finishing and cleaning up your 3D printer projects.
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The rotary tool kit comes with a full array of bits for helping out in both 3D printing and other everyday DIY and hobby tasks. There are bits for sanding, which is ideal for smoothing out the lines on your prints or removing bumps left from your supports. There's also drill bits and cutting tools for making holes, or engraving and carving.
HOTO's rotary drill is a small handheld device that has rotary speed from 5000 to 25000 rpm, there's a built-in LED light for giving you a little extra illumination on the site you're working on. Best of all the rotary drill is cordless and can charge via the included USB-C cable. All the bits and the drill itself comes in a handy storage bag that can keep everything tidy and safe. — Stewart Bendle
Buy 10 kg of Sunlu PETG filament and save $142 with coupon code
You can currently bag yourself a whopping 10KG of Sunlu PETG filament for just $109 on AliExpress when you combine the discount with coupon code BFUS15 for a $132 total saving. That’s a lot of filament to be going on with for your next big project.
Grab a big discount on 10KG of PETG filament from Sunlu. The filament thickness is 1.75mm with a 0.03mm tolerance.
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The PETG on offer is available in multiple colors, that includes Black, Blue, Green, Grey, Natural, Orange, Purple, and Red, so there’s plenty of choice for your next creation. The 10KG comes in 10 spools, so 1KG per spool. The filament thickness is the standard 1.75mm with a 0.03mm tolerance.
PETG is a great choice for projects where you may be using the end result outside of in areas with excessive heat, as this filament is weather- and heat-resistant up to 90°C. — Stewart Bendle
Bambu Lab's P1S with AMS combo deal is $479
Print in up to four different colors when you combine the Bambu Lab P1S 3D printer with the AMS (Automatic Material System). Bambu Lab is selling this combo together with a hefty discount. You can grab the Bambu Lab P1S and AMS combo for $479 directly from Bambu Lab.
Bambu Lab's P1S 3D printer comes with an AMS included in the deal. With AMS stock limited on Bambu Lab's website until August, this might be a good way to get both without waiting for stock to improve.
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The P1S comes assembled as an enclosed 3D printer with a generous print volume of 256 × 256 × 256 mm³. It's a fast printer, and will take your projects from the idea phase to a finished printed product in next to no time.
Combined with the AMS unit, the combination can make prints with up to four colors in a single print. If you really want to get adventurous, it is possible to daisy-chain AMS units together for a combined 16 different color options.
In our review of the Bambu Lab P1S, we found it hits the sweet spot for price and performance. Great speed and simple auto-bed levelling. However, it could get a little noisy sometimes. — Stewart Bendle
Already got a 3D printer? There are also great deals to be had on filaments, as well as 3D printing tools and accessories. We expect more deals to show up over the weekend too, so stay with us as the team bring you our live coverage.
Good morning and welcome to our ongoing 3D printer coverage. Black Friday might be over, but many of the best deals we've covered are still live!