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Black Friday 2026 gaming monitor deals live — hot sales on the best monitors from Amazon, Newegg, Dell, Best Buy, and more
Grab a bargain monitor this Black Friday.
It's Black Friday deals time, and the gaming monitor deals are coming in fast and furious. Whether you're looking for a gaming monitor with fast response times and high refresh rates or an expansive productivity offering with a webcam, there's something for everyone. Smaller sales and events are now popping up all over the place, and we're tracking all of those sales for you here.
We constantly comb through the best deals across multiple retailers, selecting the best based on in-depth knowledge gained from our thorough reviews, extensive benchmarks, and comprehensive historical price analysis, and keep an updated list below. If you want even more options, we also have our list of Best Gaming Monitors and our Black Friday Gaming Monitor Deals hub, but we're putting the hottest deals in this blog.
Black Friday is more pertinent than ever for PC builders, as an AI-driven memory shortage apocalypse sends prices skyrocketing. Indeed, we're seeing price increases of over 100% on the most popular RAM products, so the best option could be to upgrade your monitor to a higher resolution to squeeze more gaming quality out of your existing system. On that front, we've found plenty of deals to satisfy even the most demanding monitor aficionados, as you can see below.
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Hottest Black Friday Monitor Deals
The Samsung Odyssey G5 (G55H) is a 34-inch WQHD gaming monitor with a 1000R curve and a VA panel. The monitor maxes out at 180 Hz and supports AMD FreeSync Premium.
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The Samsung Odyssey G5 (G53F) is a 27-inch gaming monitor featuring a QHD IPS panel and a 200 Hz refresh rate. It supports AMD FreeSync Premium with a maximum brightness rating of 300 nits.
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One of the most popular deals on Amazon right now, get this 34-inch ViewFinity monitor from Samsung for just $219, a return to its lowest-ever price. Comes with a 100Hz refresh rate, WQHD resolution, HDR10 support, AMD FreeSync, and more.
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This gaming monitor from Asus spans 27 inches across and features an IPS panel. It has a dense, QHD resolution and a 180 Hz refresh rate, which are great specs for gaming. It also has both DisplayPort and HDMI input options.
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Gigabyte's 27-inch MO27Q28G gaming monitor features a fast 280Hz refresh rate and a 0.03ms response time on its colorful 4th-Gen WOLED display with 99.5% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. High pixel density delivers a crisp image at QHD resolution.
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Asus' ROG XG27AQDMGR 27-inch gaming monitor is a flat-panel WOLED display with a crisp 1440p (QHD) resolution and a super-fast 240Hz refresh rate. Enjoy smooth-motion gameplay with a 0.03ms response time and a glossy screen finish.
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This 27-inch Samsung gaming screen isn't much more expensive than an office monitor. But it sports a 180 Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and FreeSync variable refresh. It's a VA panel, which generally means better contrast and deeper blacks than TN or IPS, but viewing angles likely aren't the best.
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The MSI MAG 272URDFA E16 is a 27-inch gaming monitor that packs in a dense 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution. The monitor tops out at a 320 Hz refresh rate (when operating at FHD resolution); otherwise, it's 160 Hz at its native 4K resolution.
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The Acer Nitro VG270K is a 27-inch dual-mode 4K gaming monitor. It operates at a 160 Hz refresh rate at its native 4K resolution, but dropping down to FHD resolution boosts that figure to 320 Hz.
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Upgrade to 1440p for less than $170, thanks to this 280Hz HP Omen 27 monitor
You can't really go wrong with the HP Omen 27QS G2 if you're looking for a budget upgrade. This is one of the best budget options for gamers that you can buy right now, giving you a decent push up to 1440p with a speedy 280Hz refresh rate, and all for just $169.99 right now.
This is a great price for a 27-inch display that our HP Omen 27QS G2 review found to be excellent, with excellent image and build quality and color that was great out-of-the-box, with a color gamut error of just 0.99. Compare and contrast to other IPS panels, which typically land around 1.7, or VA panels hitting nearer 3.
The HP Omen 27QS G2 is a 27-inch 1440p monitor with a 280Hz refresh rate. It uses an IPS Black panel and comes with variable refresh rate support.
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Color performance is great, but as you'd expect from IPS, contrast and peak brightness are compromises. That said, the 27QS G2 is on the better end of the spectrum here, peaking at 470 nits in our HDR testing. That's far better than the 400 nit average you'll see with IPS panels, and it has a solid 8,202:1 contrast ratio to boot. That's better than the IPS average of around 1,000:1, but this model ships with eight dimming zones and an IPS Black panel to give it a boost.
Specs wise, this is a great 1440p monitor as a budget upgrade, especially with a 280Hz refresh rate that makes it a hugely competitive option for gaming. Price wise, you really can't go wrong: you'll struggle to find better specs for less than the $169.99 sale price you're getting here.
To kick things off... a 1080p and 240Hz budget-friendly gaming monitor for less than $100
To kick things off, you could start with this 1080p gaming monitor from Asus. This TUF Gaming VG249QM5A is a great option for 1080p gamers with a 24-inch panel and a 240Hz refresh rate for only $99.99. It's Fast IPS, so you're bypassing some of the problems with VA panel overdrive on budget displays with this model.
The Asus TUF Gaming VG249QM5A is a 24-inch 1080p monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate. It uses a Fast IPS panel and has a 0.3ms response time.
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This is a budget monitor but it's still shopping with the essentials. It offers both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium support, and also has support for Asus' Extreme Low Motion Blur Sync (ELMB) tech, which uses backlight strobing with a variable refresh rate to reduce motion blur in any fast-paced games.
The only budget compromise, really, is the stand, which only has tilt adjustments, but you can ditch it completely, thanks to the VESA mount on the back. For $99.99, this would make for a good second monitor, or an upgrade if you're still rocking an old 60Hz office panel.
Buying a monitor over Black Friday could be one of the best ways to elevate your gaming setup. In 2026, PC component pricing means that upgrades to RAM, SSDs, and GPUs are much more expensive than they used to be. Monitors, by contrast, are cheaper. So, you could spend less and upgrade your viewing experience in a number of different ways. You could get a larger monitor for more immersive viewing and multitasking, upgrade to a higher refresh rate for more frame headroom, or increase your resolution for more detail. Of course, you could also make the leap to OLED, one of the biggest upgrades you can make to gaming right now.
Welcome to our dedicated Black Friday monitor coverage, bringing you round-the-clock updates on all the best gaming monitors you can buy during the sales event. We're tracking tons of deals on OLED gaming monitors, productivity options, and more!