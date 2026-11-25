It's Black Friday deals time, and the gaming monitor deals are coming in fast and furious. Whether you're looking for a gaming monitor with fast response times and high refresh rates or an expansive productivity offering with a webcam, there's something for everyone. Smaller sales and events are now popping up all over the place, and we're tracking all of those sales for you here.

We constantly comb through the best deals across multiple retailers, selecting the best based on in-depth knowledge gained from our thorough reviews, extensive benchmarks, and comprehensive historical price analysis, and keep an updated list below. If you want even more options, we also have our list of Best Gaming Monitors and our Black Friday Gaming Monitor Deals hub, but we're putting the hottest deals in this blog.

Black Friday is more pertinent than ever for PC builders, as an AI-driven memory shortage apocalypse sends prices skyrocketing. Indeed, we're seeing price increases of over 100% on the most popular RAM products, so the best option could be to upgrade your monitor to a higher resolution to squeeze more gaming quality out of your existing system. On that front, we've found plenty of deals to satisfy even the most demanding monitor aficionados, as you can see below.

Hottest Black Friday Monitor Deals

Save 32% ($80) Samsung 27” Odyssey G5 (G53F): was $249.99 now $169.99 at Amazon The Samsung Odyssey G5 (G53F) is a 27-inch gaming monitor featuring a QHD IPS panel and a 200 Hz refresh rate. It supports AMD FreeSync Premium with a maximum brightness rating of 300 nits. Read more Read less ▼

Save 39% ($130) Samsung 34" ViewFinity S50GC Series Ultra-WQHD: was $329.99 now $199.99 at Amazon One of the most popular deals on Amazon right now, get this 34-inch ViewFinity monitor from Samsung for just $219, a return to its lowest-ever price. Comes with a 100Hz refresh rate, WQHD resolution, HDR10 support, AMD FreeSync, and more. Read more Read less ▼

Save 19% ($40.01) Asus TUF Gaming 27-Inch Gaming Monitor (VG27AQ): was $209 now $168.99 at Amazon This gaming monitor from Asus spans 27 inches across and features an IPS panel. It has a dense, QHD resolution and a 180 Hz refresh rate, which are great specs for gaming. It also has both DisplayPort and HDMI input options. Read more Read less ▼

Save 33% ($200) Gigabyte MO27Q28G 27-Inch WOLED Gaming Monitor: was $599.99 now $399.99 at Newegg Gigabyte's 27-inch MO27Q28G gaming monitor features a fast 280Hz refresh rate and a 0.03ms response time on its colorful 4th-Gen WOLED display with 99.5% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. High pixel density delivers a crisp image at QHD resolution. Read more Read less ▼

Save 48% ($110) Samsung 27-inch Odyssey G30D 180Hz Gaming Monitor: was $229.99 now $119.99 at Amazon This 27-inch Samsung gaming screen isn't much more expensive than an office monitor. But it sports a 180 Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and FreeSync variable refresh. It's a VA panel, which generally means better contrast and deeper blacks than TN or IPS, but viewing angles likely aren't the best. Read more Read less ▼

Save 30% ($86.96) MSI MAG 272URDFA E16: was $286.95 now $199.99 at Amazon The MSI MAG 272URDFA E16 is a 27-inch gaming monitor that packs in a dense 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution. The monitor tops out at a 320 Hz refresh rate (when operating at FHD resolution); otherwise, it's 160 Hz at its native 4K resolution. Read more Read less ▼