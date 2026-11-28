Black Friday might technically be over, but all the best gaming PC deals we've seen are still very much live. Right now, with AI driving up component prices, buying a gaming PC is one of the easiest ways to offset the very worst price hikes on SSDs, RAM, and GPUs, with buying a pre-built PC often cheaper than DIY in late 2026.

A quick look at part prices will tell you this. The RTX 5080 GPU now costs around $2,000, while the RTX 5090 has all but disappeared from the consumer market. 32GB of DDR5-6000 RAM now costs $500, while a 1TB SSD is $250. Black Friday has given us some deals on these prices, but buying a gaming PC is still more economical in many cases.

We're tracking the best configurations and rigs at Amazon, Newegg, Best Buy, and Walmart, as well as offerings from vendors like HP, MSI, Dell, and more. We use our hands-on testing experience, extensive benchmark data, and price tracking to find you real deals.

Hottest Black Friday gaming PC deals

Save 20% ($235.99) ABS Cyclone Aqua (RTX 5060): was $1,199.99 now $964 at Walmart This model of the Cyclone Aqua gaming PC from ABS contains an Intel Core 5 Processor 120, an Nvidia RTX 5060 graphics card with 8GB of VRAM, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB NVMe SSD for storage. Read more Read less ▼