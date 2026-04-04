Unprecedented $450 price slash brings 27-inch 1440p 280 Hz OLED gaming monitor down to $399 — LG UltraGear OLED 27GX700A-B now at an unbeatable Price

OLED monitors are getting significantly cheaper and far more accessible than ever before. Take, for instance, LG’s UltraGear OLED 27GX700A-B 280Hz gaming monitor, which originally launched at $849 but is now discounted to $599. By using the promo code ‘MONITOR200’, customers can avail an additional $200 discount, effectively bringing the final price down to just $399, making it an absolute steal for a high-refresh-rate OLED gaming display.

The UltraGear OLED 27GX700A-B launched last year and features LG’s 4th-gen Primary RGB Tandem OLED panel, which is claimed to reach up to 1,500 nits of peak brightness. On top of that, it uses less power than previous generations of OLED monitors and is typically less prone to burn-in.

The 27-inch display offers a 2560x1440 (QHD) resolution, a fast 280 Hz refresh rate, a 0.03ms response time, Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, and support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. The monitor is verified for DisplayHDR True Black 500 and UL Perfect Black, delivering true black levels to enhance perceived brightness and contrast. With a contrast ratio of 1.5 million:1, the UltraGear OLED 27GX700A-B also covers up to 98.5% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and delivers color accuracy of Delta E ≤ 2.

In terms of port selection, it offers two HDMI 2.1 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4, and a built-in USB hub. There’s even a 3.5mm audio jack that supports DTS Headphone:X, which can simulate 3D surround sound (up to 11.1 channels) using standard stereo headphones. Lastly, LG offers a 2-year warranty, along with OLED protection features such as automated panel care cycles, pixel cleaning, and screen shift to prevent image retention.

With an effective price of just $399, the LG UltraGear OLED 27GX700A-B stands out as one of the most compelling OLED monitor deals right now. You’re essentially getting premium OLED image quality, ultra-fast response times, and flagship-tier features at a price that was almost unheard of not too long ago. That said, deals like this don’t stick around forever. This offer is available for a limited time and only while stocks last, so if you’ve been considering making the jump to an OLED gaming monitor, now would be a good time to act.

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