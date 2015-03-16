Trending

Acer's H257HU Monitor Offers WQHD Resolution, Zero Frame Design For $369.99

By Acer 

On Monday, Acer America announced that its H257HU IPS monitor is now available in the United States. This 25-inch panel sports a "zero-frame" design and a 2560 x 1440 (WQHD) resolution, and it will cost $369.99 at participating online retailers.

The H257HU panel has a response time of 4 ms, a contrast ratio of 100,000,000:1 (1000:1 native), a brightness of 350 cd/m2 nits, LED backlighting, 178 degree viewing angles and a 16:9 aspect ratio. It also supports 16.7 million colors and provides two built-in speakers that support DTS Sound as well as Acer's own True Harmony proprietary audio technology.

The new Acer monitor also includes the company's EyeProtect technology, which consists of Acer Flickerless, Acer Low Dimming and Acer ComfyView. Flickerless provides a stable supply of power to reduce screen flickers, whereas Low Dimming can lower the brightness of the screen to cut down on eye fatigue. ComfyView reduces screen reflections that emanate from ambient light sources.

The specifications also show that the Acer H257HU consists of a super-slim bezel made out of aluminum and a brushed-metal "diamond cut" stand. With the stand intact, the monitor measures 16.73 inches tall, 22.44 inches wide and 8.45 inches deep. The panel does not swivel, nor does it sport an adjustable stand; however, it has a tilt angle of -5 degrees to 15 degrees.

On the back of the panel, Acer provided a DVI port, DisplayPort 1.2, Mini DisplayPort and an HDMI 2.0 port. The company's announcement stated that this HDMI port provides bandwidth of up to 18 Gbps, allowing the monitor to support 4K video and HD content at 60 frames per second (fps).

At press time, Acer has not provided a list of vendors offering the H257HU, so keep checking back for more retailer information.

UPDATE 3/16/15, 11:40am PST: This monitor is available now on Newegg, Amazon, TigerDirect and in the reseller channel. The DisplayPort version was also fixed.

