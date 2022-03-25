AMD's Ryzen 5 5600X is Now Only $199: Real Deals

One of the best gaming CPUs for the money — AMD's Ryzen 5 5600X is only $199 at Newegg right now. It offers great performance per price and with this reduction, it's even more worthwhile. We reviewed the 5600X and gave it an Editors Choice Award for its performance against its peers in the mid-tier bracket. 

If you're on the lookout for a bargain QHD monitor then this Acer EI272UR Pbmiiipx 27-inch curved gaming monitor for only $219 is a real winner. For makers, we have the SunFounder Smart Video Car Robot Kit for $79 if you fancy strapping a Pi to some wheels. 

More fantastic deals are below so scroll down and have a look!

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X: was $269, now $199 at Newegg with code SSBQ2525

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X: was $269, now $199 at Newegg with code SSBQ2525
Earning 4.5 stars in our AMD Ryzen 5 5600X review, this chip is highly sought after thanks to its strong single- and multi-threaded performance, leading power efficiency, and PCIe Gen4 support. This six-core
CPU features stellar thermals, a bundled cooler, and overclocking capability. There’s a lot to love here.

View Deal
Acer EI272UR Pbmiiipx 27-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor: was $350, now $219 at Newegg

Acer EI272UR Pbmiiipx 27-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor: was $350, now $219 at Newegg
The Acer EI272UR Pbmiiipxis a competitive gaming monitor with thin bezels and a curved screen. It sports a WQHD resolution, a buttery smooth 144Hz refresh rate and a 1500R curve for reduced eye strain and immersive gaming.

View Deal
Asus TUF Gaming H3 Gaming Headset: was $39, now $21 at Newegg

Asus TUF Gaming H3 Gaming Headset: was $39, now $21 at Newegg
These headphones come with powerful 50mm drivers with only a 32-ohm impedance.  Its Virtual 7.1 surround sound is supported by Windows Sonic for identifying directional queues like footsteps in FPS games. The headset is compatible with almost everything and uses a 3.5mm connector on a 4.27 ft. headset cable. Also includes a 4.27 ft splitter cable for use on PC.

View Deal
SunFounder Smart Video Car Robot Kit: was $115, now $79 at Amazon

SunFounder Smart Video Car Robot Kit: was $115, now $79 at Amazon
This robot car kit uses a Raspberry Pi 4 Model B (not included) at its core, and decks that out with wheels, a chassis, a camera module, and everything else you need to get rolling. 

View Deal
Logitech Orion Spectrum G910: was $99, now $69 at Best Buy

Logitech Orion Spectrum G910: was $99, now $69 at Best Buy
This full-size wired keyboard from Logitech features its mechanical Romer-G Tactile switches with RGB backlighting, macro keys, and a clamp to support a mobile/tablet running the Logitech app to display PC or compatible game statistics.

View Deal

