AMD's Ryzen 5 5600X is Now Only $199: Real Deals

One of the best gaming CPUs for the money — AMD's Ryzen 5 5600X is only $199 at Newegg right now. It offers great performance per price and with this reduction, it's even more worthwhile. We reviewed the 5600X and gave it an Editors Choice Award for its performance against its peers in the mid-tier bracket.

If you're on the lookout for a bargain QHD monitor then this Acer EI272UR Pbmiiipx 27-inch curved gaming monitor for only $219 is a real winner. For makers, we have the SunFounder Smart Video Car Robot Kit for $79 if you fancy strapping a Pi to some wheels.

Today’s best deals in detail

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X: was $269, now $199 at Newegg with code SSBQ2525

Earning 4.5 stars in our AMD Ryzen 5 5600X review , this chip is highly sought after thanks to its strong single- and multi-threaded performance, leading power efficiency, and PCIe Gen4 support. This six-core

CPU features stellar thermals, a bundled cooler, and overclocking capability. There’s a lot to love here.

Acer EI272UR Pbmiiipx 27-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor: was $350, now $219 at Newegg

The Acer EI272UR Pbmiiipxis a competitive gaming monitor with thin bezels and a curved screen. It sports a WQHD resolution, a buttery smooth 144Hz refresh rate and a 1500R curve for reduced eye strain and immersive gaming.

Asus TUF Gaming H3 Gaming Headset: was $39, now $21 at Newegg

These headphones come with powerful 50mm drivers with only a 32-ohm impedance. Its Virtual 7.1 surround sound is supported by Windows Sonic for identifying directional queues like footsteps in FPS games. The headset is compatible with almost everything and uses a 3.5mm connector on a 4.27 ft. headset cable. Also includes a 4.27 ft splitter cable for use on PC.

SunFounder Smart Video Car Robot Kit: was $115, now $79 at Amazon

This robot car kit uses a Raspberry Pi 4 Model B (not included) at its core, and decks that out with wheels, a chassis, a camera module, and everything else you need to get rolling.

Logitech Orion Spectrum G910: was $99, now $69 at Best Buy

This full-size wired keyboard from Logitech features its mechanical Romer-G Tactile switches with RGB backlighting, macro keys, and a clamp to support a mobile/tablet running the Logitech app to display PC or compatible game statistics.

