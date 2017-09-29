Asrock Rolls Out A Slew Of New Z370 Motherboards

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Image 3 of 5 Image 4 of 5 Image 5 of 5

Asrock announced a Z370 powered motherboard for just about every occasion. Overclocking? Check. Gaming, VR and multi-GPU? Check. High-End Desktop? Check. Asrock’s Z370 series motherboards seem to have something for everyone.

Features common among these Z370 motherboards include support for Intel's 8th Generation Core i7 processors, Intel Optane storage and memory, ASRock Hyper DDR4 technology, and high-density glass fabric PCB construction.

The company has added an improved power phase design for smoother CPU power delivery, Ultra M.2 slots, front USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C header, steel-reinforced PCI-E slots, 7.1 channel HD audio, dual Intel Ethernet ports, support for Intel's built-in UHD graphics, and a BIOS flashback button.

Lastly, these motherboards, with the exception of the Z370 Pro4, are equipped with customizable RGB lighting and a number of lighting effects, all controlled by Asrock's RGB LED utility.

Pro gamers will no doubt gravitate towards the Fatal1ty Z370 Professional Gaming i7 for its extensive list of gamer-centric features. The included SLI HB bridge makes the Asrock Taichi, Killer SLI, and Killer SLI/ac motherboards well-suited for VR gaming and multi-GPU systems. The company hasn’t forgotten about high-end desktop users. The Z370 Pro4 and Z370 Extreme4 motherboards have everything, feature-wise, that you can ask for.

The only thing missing is information on pricing and availability. Which we have requested.

Asrock Fatal1ty Z370 Professional Gaming i7 Taichi Killer SLI Killer SLI/ac Z370 Extreme4 Z370 Pro4 CPU 8th Generation Intel Core Processors Chipset Intel Z370 Memory Dual Channel DDR4 Memory Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Built-in Visuals Slots 3 x PCIe 3.0 x16 2 x PCIe 3.0 x1 3 x PCIe 3.0 x16 2 x PCIe 3.0 x1 2 x PCIe 3.0 x16 4 x PCIe 3.0 x1 3 x PCIe 3.0 x16 4 x PCIe 3.0 x1 2 x PCIe 3.0 x16 3 x PCIe 3.0 x1 1x PCIe Storage 8 x SATA3 6.0 Gb/s 2 x Ultra M.2 Sockets 8 x SATA3 6.0 Gb/s 2 x Ultra M.2 Sockets 8 x SATA3 6.0 Gb/s 2 x Ultra M.2 Sockets 8 x SATA3 6.0 Gb/s 2 x Ultra M.2 Sockets 6 x SATA3 6.0 Gb/s 2 x Ultra M.2 Sockets LAN 10 Gigabit LAN Gigabit LAN Wireless Intel 802.11ac WiFi N/A Audio Realtek 7.1 CH HD Audio Form Factor ATX

Update, 10/5/17, 8am PT: Fixed typos.