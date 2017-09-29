Trending

Asrock Rolls Out A Slew Of New Z370 Motherboards

By ASrock 

Asrock announced a Z370 powered motherboard for just about every occasion. Overclocking? Check. Gaming, VR and multi-GPU? Check. High-End Desktop? Check. Asrock’s Z370 series motherboards seem to have something for everyone.

Features common among these Z370 motherboards include support for Intel's 8th Generation Core i7 processors,  Intel Optane storage and memory, ASRock Hyper DDR4 technology, and high-density glass fabric PCB construction.

The company has added an improved power phase design for smoother CPU power delivery, Ultra M.2 slots, front USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-C header,  steel-reinforced PCI-E slots, 7.1 channel HD audio, dual Intel Ethernet ports, support for Intel's built-in UHD graphics, and a BIOS flashback button.

Lastly, these motherboards, with the exception of the Z370 Pro4, are equipped with customizable RGB lighting and a number of lighting effects, all controlled by Asrock's RGB LED utility.

Pro gamers will no doubt gravitate towards the Fatal1ty Z370 Professional Gaming i7 for its extensive list of gamer-centric features. The included SLI HB bridge makes the Asrock Taichi, Killer SLI, and Killer SLI/ac motherboards well-suited for VR gaming and multi-GPU systems. The company hasn’t forgotten about high-end desktop users. The Z370 Pro4 and Z370 Extreme4 motherboards have everything, feature-wise, that you can ask for.

The only thing missing is information on pricing and availability. Which we have requested.

AsrockFatal1ty Z370 Professional Gaming i7TaichiKiller SLIKiller SLI/acZ370Extreme4Z370 Pro4
CPU8th Generation Intel Core Processors
ChipsetIntel Z370
MemoryDual Channel DDR4 Memory
GraphicsIntel UHD Graphics Built-in Visuals
Slots3 x PCIe 3.0 x162 x PCIe 3.0 x13 x PCIe 3.0 x162 x PCIe 3.0 x12 x PCIe 3.0 x164 x PCIe 3.0 x13 x PCIe 3.0 x164 x PCIe 3.0 x12 x PCIe 3.0 x163 x PCIe 3.0 x11x PCIe
Storage8 x SATA3 6.0 Gb/s2 x Ultra M.2 Sockets 8 x SATA3 6.0 Gb/s2 x Ultra M.2 Sockets 8 x SATA3 6.0 Gb/s2 x Ultra M.2 Sockets 8 x SATA3 6.0 Gb/s2 x Ultra M.2 Sockets 6 x SATA3 6.0 Gb/s2 x Ultra M.2 Sockets
LAN10 Gigabit LAN Gigabit LAN
WirelessIntel 802.11ac WiFiN/A
AudioRealtek 7.1 CH HD Audio
Form FactorATX

Update, 10/5/17, 8am PT: Fixed typos.

  • mattkiss 29 September 2017 20:02
    I really liked the Z270 Taichi when it came out, but decided to wait for Coffee Lake/Z370. Looks like the Z370 Taichi drops the chipset-connected PCIE x16 (x4 speed) slot down to x1, loses an internal 10-pin Thunderbolt 3 header, and loses 2 SATA ports. Kinda sucks b/c I keep computers awhile and like having the extra connectors and expansion capabilities. Perhaps Steve can reach out to ASRock and ask them the reasons for these changes on the Taichi from Z270 to Z370.

    I do like the change of the chipset heatsink from the square shape to the gear shape. Makes it consistent w/ the X299 and X399 Taichi models.
  • Immaculate 30 September 2017 07:05
    Would be cool if they make the OC Formula in 3 sizes this time.
  • mattkiss 30 September 2017 17:36
    20225104 said:
    Would be cool if they make the OC Formula in 3 sizes this time.

    Looks like they dropped the Extreme7 and OC Formula boards (I thought both were awesome and nice looks as well) when they transitioned from Z170 to Z270. Got replaced by the Super Carrier and Taichi models.

    P.S. I accidently downvoted your post...sorry about that! Can't seem to change it which sucks.
  • Immaculate 30 September 2017 20:44
    20226355 said:
    20225104 said:
    Would be cool if they make the OC Formula in 3 sizes this time.

    Looks like they dropped the Extreme7 and OC Formula boards (I thought both were awesome and nice looks as well) when they transitioned from Z170 to Z270. Got replaced by the Super Carrier and Taichi models.

    P.S. I accidently downvoted your post...sorry about that! Can't seem to change it which sucks.

    They make a X299 board called the OC Formula. So I do not believe you when you say they stopped making them. They just haven't finalized them yet I hope.
    X299 OC Formula - https://www.asrock.com/mb/Intel/X299%20OC%20Formula/index.us.asp
  • mattkiss 01 October 2017 01:46
    20226778 said:
    20226355 said:
    20225104 said:
    Would be cool if they make the OC Formula in 3 sizes this time.

    Looks like they dropped the Extreme7 and OC Formula boards (I thought both were awesome and nice looks as well) when they transitioned from Z170 to Z270. Got replaced by the Super Carrier and Taichi models.

    P.S. I accidently downvoted your post...sorry about that! Can't seem to change it which sucks.

    They make a X299 board called the OC Formula. So I do not believe you when you say they stopped making them. They just haven't finalized them yet I hope.
    X299 OC Formula - https://www.asrock.com/mb/Intel/X299%20OC%20Formula/index.us.asp

    I was referring to their non-hedt lines. They didn't release an Extreme7 or an OC Formula for Z270, now it looks like they don't have one (yet, anyway) for Z370.
