Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro Is at Its Lowest Price: Real Deals

Right now you can get 16GB of Corsair's Vengeance RGB Pro RAM for just £69, which is just the ticket if you're looking to either upgrade your memory or even just add some flashing unicorn colours to your PC build.

The Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro memory comes as two sticks (2x8GB) of RAM, and straight out of the box, the memory operates at 2666MHz with timings of 18-18-18-43. However, if you enable the XMP profile in the BIOS, the stats jump to 3600MHz with timings of 18-22-22-42. Check out our Corsairs' Vengeance RGB Pro review for more detailed information.

A major feature of this RAM, besides its technical specs, is the RGB. Using Corsair's iCUE software, you can program the colours and patterns of your RGB thanks to the dynamic multi-zone RGB lighting made possible by each module's 10 ultra-bright RGB LEDs.

You can even synchronize the lighting with any other Corsair RGB products if you happen to have them, including CPU coolers, keyboards, and fans.

Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 16GB: was £83, now £69 at Amazon

If RGB isn't your thing, you may be interested in some similar RAM from Corsair that doesn't blast rainbows into your room. The Corsair LPX 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4-3600MHz C18 comes in at only £60, so you even save £9 by not having a light show.

