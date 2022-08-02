Corsair's 5000X Tempered Glass Mid-Tower Case Drops to $109: Real Deals

Although we featured the Corsair 5000X yesterday at $164 (from $214), it's too good a deal not to highlight again today as a further $55 has been knocked off the previous discounted price. The Corsair iCue 5000X RGB mid-tower case is now only $109 (opens in new tab) with code JUSTDMS52 at Newegg — making it over a hundred dollars off the original MSRP. All that classy glassy goodness is now much more affordable and makes a great base for an aesthetic build.

The Asus TUF Dash 15 Gaming Laptop (2022 Edition) is also on sale for only $1,069 (opens in new tab) on Amazon. This SKU of the TUF Dash 15 includes an Intel Core i7-12650H processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, as well as 16GBs of DDR5 RAM.

And if you're wanting to up your game in the Twitch streaming arena or just looking for a better quality microphone for comms, then you might want to consider the Elgato Wave:1 Cardioid Mic that has been reduced to $69 (opens in new tab) on Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Corsair iCue 5000X RGB PC Case: was $214, now $109 with code JUSTDMS52 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

This good-looking case from Corsair is surrounded by dark-tinted tempered glass, for an immaculate look and quality finish. With room for 360 mm radiators and up to 13 fans, this case should be able to provide good thermals even without a mesh front panel. See our review of the Corsair 5000X (opens in new tab) for more details.

(opens in new tab) Asus TUF Dash 15 (2022) Gaming Laptop: was $1,299, now $1,069 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This compact 15.6-inch laptop comes with an Intel Core i7-12650H processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM (4800MHz) and a 512GB SSD. This TUF Dash 15 also has Thunderbolt 4 connectivity and a 15.6-inch 144Hz FHD Display.

(opens in new tab) Elgato Wave:1 Premium Cardioid USB Condenser Microphone: was $99, now $69 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Ideal for steaming your gaming endeavours or for chatting to your friends/colleagues on various online meeting apps, the Elgato Wave:1 has an analogue to digital conversion of around 24-bit / 48kHz, which helps to deliver your voice in as clear detail as possible.

(opens in new tab) ViewSonic 2K 27-Inch IPS Gaming Monitor: was $239, now $199 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

This 27-inch ViewSonic Monitor (VX2768-2KP-MHD) has a 2K resolution and IPS panel. With a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, this is a great price for a monitor with these specs.

(opens in new tab) NZXT H710 ATX Mid Tower PC Case: was $169, now $119 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This mid-tower case from NZXT features a front I/O with a USB Type-C port, a tempered glass side panel, and two Aer F120mm fans. The case also comes with removable dust filters, and a removable bracket for your water-cooling radiators up to a length of 240mm.

