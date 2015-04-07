Trending

At Last, A 24-Inch 2560 x 1440 Monitor, Courtesy Of Dell

By Dell 

Dell introduced a 24-inch 2560 x 1440 monitor -- exactly what we've been waiting for...three years ago.

This isn't the first smaller-than-27" QHD monitor we've seen, as BenQ revealed one back in October of last year, but now Dell also revealed a 24" monitor with a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels. Meet the Dell P2416D.

The display has an IPS-type panel, meaning you have virtually limitless viewing angles and excellent color reproduction. The Dell P2416D has a static contrast ratio of 1000:1, a brightness of up to 300 cd/m­­­­­­­­­2, and an 8 ms response time. In fast mode it can respond within 6 ms; like all overdrive modes, this may cause artifacting, affecting color accuracy with moving images. Calibrated, the panel is capable of covering 99 percent of the sRGB color space. Adobe RGB isn't supported, as that is a feature normally reserved for UltraSharp monitors, and this is "only" a professional series monitor.

Display inputs consist of a DisplayPort 1.2 interface, HDMI 1.4, and the good old VGA. The monitor also has a four-port USB hub built in and supports Dell's sound bars.

The stand that comes included with the monitor is the renown stand for which we do not have a name, but we love it anyway. It allows the monitor to swivel, tilt, adjust the height, and rotate to portrait mode. You can also ditch the stand and wall-mount the monitor with the 100 mm VESA mounting holes.

All things considered, this is a reasonably attractive monitor, especially considering the $369.99 price tag. The problem it faces, however, is that it came out in 2015 rather than 2012 or 2013, when QHD was still the big thing. With 4K gaining traction, it won't be long before monitors like these get overlooked in favor of higher-res panels. Regardless, for the price, you won't be able to get a 4K monitor with this kind of image quality by the time the Dell P2416D becomes available in May.

Follow Niels Broekhuijsen @NBroekhuijsen. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.

55 Comments Comment from the forums
  • StarBound 07 April 2015 15:47
    I would much rather game on a 23" or 24" with a higher resolution than 1920x1080. But on the other side of the argument is that I have a gsync screen and I wouldn't mind dropping it as long as I get 120hz or more. All the features I want in a screen is almost there ...almost... just like every monitor I was trying to get for the past year. Something always missing.
    Reply
  • Larry Litmanen 07 April 2015 16:22
    I use TV as my monitor, 32 inch (I think, could be 30) and i have to say i can never go back to a 24 inch monitor. Great for work but to game and to look at videos these days you need more than 24.

    My personal opinion is this, pay a little more now (in some cases a lot more) for a great 27+ inch monitor and enjoy it for the next 5-6 years. Don't cheap out on size and quality. It really does make the gaming and media experience great in every day use.
    Reply
  • bison88 07 April 2015 16:41
    Never got why they kept 2560x1440 screens to the 27"+ crowd for so long to begin with. Feels like its been over a decade and this resolution could have gone more mainstream if the manufacturers didn't purposely hold it back. Same thing goes with 120Hz and IPS displays.
    Reply
  • cbrownx88 07 April 2015 16:43
    Reeeeviiiieeeeew
    Reply
  • tonicipriani 07 April 2015 16:50
    Colour me uninterested. Unless it's 2560x1600.
    Reply
  • SteelCity1981 07 April 2015 16:51
    why no hdmi 2.0 connection?
    Reply
  • canadianvice 07 April 2015 16:59
    I use TV as my monitor, 32 inch (I think, could be 30) and i have to say i can never go back to a 24 inch monitor. Great for work but to game and to look at videos these days you need more than 24.

    My personal opinion is this, pay a little more now (in some cases a lot more) for a great 27+ inch monitor and enjoy it for the next 5-6 years. Don't cheap out on size and quality. It really does make the gaming and media experience great in every day use.

    I hope you're not doing that closeup. Unless you have a 4K TV, the lack of pixel density must be slaughtering your retinas.
    Reply
  • chicofehr 07 April 2015 17:18
    2.5k is way better for gaming then 4k unless you are ok with ~15fps or buying atleast 3 or 4 of the fastest cards on the market. Playing games at lower then the native resolution never looks good but that's what you would have to do on a 4k for playable framerate for games that don't support sli/crossfire.
    Reply
  • JPNpower 07 April 2015 17:20
    I use TV as my monitor, 32 inch (I think, could be 30) and i have to say i can never go back to a 24 inch monitor. Great for work but to game and to look at videos these days you need more than 24.

    My personal opinion is this, pay a little more now (in some cases a lot more) for a great 27+ inch monitor and enjoy it for the next 5-6 years. Don't cheap out on size and quality. It really does make the gaming and media experience great in every day use.

    I agree completely, as long as you have the means. I bought a 30 inch 2560 x 1600 monitor from Dell back in 2008, when Displayport was a new thing. It's still considered super high spec, I have gotten way more than my money's worth, and the only significant upgrade product introduced since then are the 32inch 4K'ers.
    Reply
  • JPNpower 07 April 2015 17:21
    15630010 said:
    why no hdmi 2.0 connection?

    Because it's useless. What advantage would it provide if the older/cheaper/proven spec ports can already push the panel to its limits?
    Reply