EVGA Introduces Dual-BIOS Graphics Cards

EVGA is joining a number of other manufacturers and is also releasing a number of its graphics cards in versions with double-BIOS. Not only this, but three of its cards actually have three BIOSes rather than one (or two).
While users with fairly basic needs might not see the advantages, overclockers should definitely be interested in the feature. It allows you to have one BIOS set to stock settings as a failsafe, and use the secondary BIOS as an overclocking BIOS. It also allows you to experiment with installing custom BIOSes but without risking the card getting bricked due to a BIOS or flashing failure.
For the entire list of double-BIOS SKUs from EVGA, head to this list.
I understand its not something that will be used often, however it honestly just makes more sense to have it somewhere easily accessible
Any one else have any thoughts on this?
Most things are placed depending on the PCB layout more than anything. While it would be nice to have it near the connectors, it is also probably more complicated and might require more traces and/or layers making the PCB more complex and expensive.
Add in to that that the higher the complexity of the PCU, the higher the risk of issues. So where it is placed is probably the easiest for EVGA to do without increasing costs or issues.
That's what I would put out, for the enthusiasts.