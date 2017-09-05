Trending

Gigabyte Updates Aero 14 Laptop With Thunderbolt 3, GTX 1050 Ti

By Gigabyte 

Gigabyte announced a new version of its Aero 14 laptop intended to help differentiate it from its big brother, the Aero 15.

This updated model shares many features of the original Aero 14, such as an Intel Core i7-7700HQ processor, 8GB DDR4-2400, three USB 3.0 Type-A ports, an HDMI port, Mini DisplayPort, SD card reader, and a 94.24Wh battery.

Although both laptops are equipped with 14” QHD IPS displays, the updated version features a calibrated display panel that is X-Rite Pantone Certified. Other improvements over the original include a second M.2 PCI-E slot for additional storage and a Thunderbolt 3 port.

This light and thin laptop is equipped with a GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB, compared to the GTX 1060 6GB in the original Aero 14. We believe this is one of the changes Gigabyte was referring to when it stated its intention to differentiate the Aero 14 from the Aero 15. Previously both laptops sported a GeForce GTX 1060 6GB. The company believes this new configuration offers the best mix of mobility, performance, and battery life.

The Aero 14 is available in three colors; black, orange, and green. We have reached out to the company for information on pricing and availability.

ModelAero 14 (Updated)Aero 14 (Original)
ProcessorIntel Core i7-7700HQ
Memory8GB DDR4-2400, 2 slots (Max 32GB)
GraphicsGeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GBGeForce GTX 1060 6GB
Display14" QHD 2560x1440 IPS WVA Anti-glare Display LCDX-Rite™ Pantone® Color Calibration Certified 14" QHD 2560x1440 IPS WVA Anti-glare Display LCD
Storage2x M.2 PCIe SSD1x M.2 PCIe SSD  
Ports3x USB 3.0 (Type-A) 1x Thunderbolt 3HDMI 2.0Mini DP 1.2Headphone-out jack (Audio-in Combo)SD Card Reader DC-in Jack3 x USB 3.0 (Type-A)1x USB 3.1 Gen.2 (Type-C)HDMI 2.0Mini-DPHeadphone-out jack (Audio-in Combo)SD Card ReaderDC-in Jack
NetworkingWireless LAN: 802.11acBluetooth: Bluetooth v4.2 Wireless LAN: 802.11 ac (a/b/g/n compatible)Bluetooth: Bluetooth V4.2+ LE
BatteryLi-Polymer 94.24 Wh
Dimensions(W x D X H)335 x 250 x 18.9mm335 x 250 x 19.9mm
Weight1.89 kg
3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Matthew_200 05 September 2017 17:15
    I don't understand the purpose of a CPU like that given the rest of the specs. Wouldn't a core i5 make way more sense?
    Reply
  • Lucky_SLS 06 September 2017 01:43
    What gaming performance can you expect with a 1050ti in 2k res? Should have changed it to a 1080p ips.
    Reply
  • Rob1C 06 September 2017 03:32
    Thunderbolt 2, two foot Network Cables affordable.

    Thunderbolt 3, three foot Network Cables unaffordable.

    Reply