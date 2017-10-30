Gigabyte Presents X399 Designare EX Motherboard

Gigabyte announced a new motherboard specifically designed for content creators, the X399 Designare EX.

This motherboard is fully optimized for AMD’s Threadripper. Its eight DIMM slots can be fitted with up to 128GB of 3,600MHz (OC) quad-channel DDR4 memory. The X399 Designare EX also supports four-way SLI or CrossFire graphics card configurations and is equipped with five PCI-E x16 slots—two running at x16, two at x8, and one at x4 .



This motherboard features three M.2 slots with thermal guards and PCI-E and memory slots reinforced with the company's “Ultra Durable Armor.” Other features include dual Intel GbE LAN ports, USB 3.1 Gen2 (Type-C + Type A), 802.11ac wireless + Bluetooth 4.2 server-level chokes, gold plated power connectors, and ALC1220 120dB HD audio with smart headphone amp.

There are a total of nine temperature sensors and eight hybrid fan headers, two of which are dedicated fan / water pump connectors. Gigabyte also bundles its Smart Fan 5 software with this motherboard, which gives you the ability to interchange fan headers to reflect different thermal sensors at different locations on the board.

Gigabyte has embedded RGB LEDs into the overlay on the PCH heatsink that are capable of displaying a number of lighting effects, all controlled by its RGB Fusion software. The X399 Designare EX motherboard is equipped with Digital LED support that allows each LED (up to 300) to be digitally addressable.

Information on pricing and availability is not available at this time.

