HP Announces New Spectre, Envy Notebooks, Anniversary Edition Spectre x360 (Updated)

HP announced several new mobile products, including the HP Spectre x2, new HP Envy notebooks, and a limited edition HP Spectre x360 that commemorates the 90th anniversary of Bang & Olufsen.

HP's new Envy notebooks are the thinnest the company has ever made, measuring only 12.9 mm thick. These lightweight laptops offer screens with up to 5.7 million pixels using a 13.3-inch QHD+ IPS display, up to ten hours of battery life, 6th generation Intel (Skylake) Core i5 processors and 8 GB of RAM. A 128 GB SSD appears to come standard, along with a fingerprint scanner and a backlit keyboard. The devices also feature Bang & Olufsen audio. The HP Envy notebooks will start at $899.

The HP Spectre x2 is a 2-in-1 device with a detachable 1920 x 1080 Full HD display that features the latest Intel Core M processors with up to 512 GB of speedy SSD storage and up to 8 GB of RAM. It also features an Intel RealSense 3D camera, two USB Type-C ports for charging and speedy data transfer, a backlit keyboard, and audio by Bang & Olufsen. Internet connectivity is provided by onboard Wi-Fi or an internal LTE antenna.

Unlike other 2-in-1 vendors, HP did not include a stylus pen with its Spectre x2. However, the device is compatible with active pens using Wacom technology, and these pens can be purchased separately.

The HP Spectre x360 Anniversary Edition is a fully-fledged laptop with a 360-degree hinge that also features the latest Intel Skylake processors, fast SSD storage, up to 8 GB of RAM and Bang & Olufsen audio. The 13.3-inch IPS touchscreen has a quad HD resolution of 2560 x 1440, and HP promised up to 12.5 hours of battery life with the device. The limited edition Spectre x360 starts at $899.99 and will be available in November along with the full Spectre x360 lineup, which also received a Skylake update.



These new HP mobile devices strengthen HP's product catalog. It seems that lately, vendors who aren't or haven't yet debuted new Skylake-loaded PCs are falling behind, and although HP isn't the first to the party, it certainly isn't the last.

Update, 10/8/2015, 2:22pm PT: Corrected and added information regarding the HP Spectre x360.



