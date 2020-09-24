HP Spectre X360 Touchscreen Laptop Down to $899 From Best Buy

You can save up to $350 on this HP Spectre X360 laptop with this offer on the Best Buy website. This HP touchscreen laptop usually retails for around $1249, but at the moment you can take it home at a 28% discount.

HP Spectre X360 Touchscreen Laptop: was $1249, now $899 @BestBuy

This HP laptop has a 4K touchscreen display with a resolution of 3840 x 2160. The screen measures 13.5" across, corner to corner. It comes with Windows 10 Home and uses an Intel Core i5 processor.

If you're looking for something portable, you might appreciate the 13.5" screen size. It also features a backlit keyboard, ideal for dim and low-lit environments.

Spec-wise, it comes with an Intel i5-1035G4 CPU. Expect base level processing speeds around 1.1 GHz and up to 3.3 GHz for all four cores. A Single core will turbo boost up to 3.7 GHz. You also get 8 GB of LPDDR4 SDRAM and a 256GB internal SSD. This model includes Windows 10 Home as well as support for Amazon's Alexa.