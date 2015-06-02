Trending

Intel Reveals 10 Broadwell CPUs, Most With Iris Pro Graphics; Five New Xeons, Too

By Computex 

It's finally here. After months of speculation, Intel finally announced its new Broadwell processors. The company revealed 10 models in all -- five desktop CPUs and five mobile CPUs, but it also gave a little limelight to five models in the new Xeon E3-1200 v4 family.

One of the big changes in this new processor is the implementation of Iris Pro graphics 6200. In Haswell, the high-end IGP was reserved for computers with soldered, irreplaceable CPUs, like those in the MacBook Pro. This left Haswell desktop processors with graphics that were not as powerful as its mobile counterparts. In this latest offering, mobile and desktop CPUs both get Iris Pro graphics. The only processor that didn't get the upgrade was on the mobile side: the i7-5700HQ, which still has Intel HD graphics 5600.

Desktop CPUsi5-5575Ri5-5675Ri5-5675Ci7-5775Ri7-5775C
Cores/Threads4/44/44/44/84/8
Base Frequency2.8 GHz3.1 GHz3.1 GHz3.3 GHz3.3 GHz
GraphicsIntel Iris Pro graphics 6200Intel Iris Pro graphics 6200Intel Iris Pro graphics 6200Intel Iris Pro graphics 6200Intel Iris Pro graphics 6200
L3 Cache4 MB4 MB4 MB6 MB6 MB
TDP65 W65 W65 W65 W65 W
Price$244$265$276$348$366
Mobile CPUsi5-5350Hi7-5700HQi7-5750HQi7-5850HQi7-5950HQ
Cores/Threads2/44/84/84/84/8
Base Frequency3.0 GHz2.7 GHz2.5 GHz2.7 GHz2.9 GHz
GraphicsIntel Iris Pro graphics 6200Intel HD graphics 5600Intel Iris Pro graphics 6200Intel Iris Pro graphics 6200Intel Iris Pro graphics 6200
L3 Cache4 MB6 MB6 MB6 MB6 MB
TDP47 W47 W47 W47 W47 W
Price$289$378$434$434$623

The big focus for the new Xeon processors is on video and 3D graphics, with Intel stating that these CPUs deliver 1.4 times the performance in video transcoding and 1.8 times the performance in 3D graphics when compared to the previous generation of Xeon processors.

Just like the other new Broadwell chips, these new Xeon processors also sport Iris Pro graphics, specifically Intel Iris Pro graphics P6300.

Xeon CPUsE3-1258L v4E3-1278L v4E3-1265L v4E3-1285L v4E3-1285 v4
Cores/Threads4/84/84/84/84/8
Base Frequency1.8 GHz2.0 GHz2.3 GHz3.4 GHz3.5 GHz
GraphicsIntel Iris Pro graphics P6300Intel Iris Pro graphics P6300Intel Iris Pro graphics P6300Intel Iris Pro graphics P6300Intel Iris Pro graphics P6300
L3 Cache6 MB6 MB6 MB6 MB6 MB
TDP47 W47 W35 W65 W95 W
Price$481$546$418$445$557

"System availability" for the Broadwell CPUs should take between 30-60 days. On the Xeon side, no clear release date was announced.

We got our hands on two Broadwell processors; check our review of the i7-5775C and i5-5675C. However, with the new Skylake processors coming out later this year (barring any delays), many may want to wait just a little while longer before upgrading.

  • red77star 02 June 2015 16:32
    So more powerful integrated video chip and that's about it. Rather useless upgrade...that's what happens when there is no competition.
  • InvalidError 02 June 2015 16:37
    So, the entry-level price moves another $20-40 up with Broadwell, at least for the Iris Pro i5/i7, and the Xeons went up ~$200, putting an end to the Xeon-i7 cheat, at least for now. Also as usual, the mobile variants are as outrageously overpriced as ever.
  • Durandul 02 June 2015 16:42
    So more powerful integrated video chip and that's about it. Rather useless upgrade...that's what happens when there is no competition.
    To be fair, there are quite a few people who have been asking for the iris pro iGPUs on desktop for a while now, so it feels kinda warranted. The whole compute thing, and people who aren't doing any gaming or 3D on their system.
  • Quixit 02 June 2015 16:44
    Sky Lake launches in September, so this snore-fest is only a stopgap.
  • Scooterfitz 02 June 2015 16:47
    Hey InvalidError,
    Can you enlighten me about the "Xeon-i7 cheat"? What is that?
    Thank you,
    Scooterfitz
  • Durandul 02 June 2015 16:57
    People were buying Xeon E3s that had 4c/8t for the same price as an i5 and getting i7 performance. The obvious downsides are no iGPU (on that model) and no overclocking.
  • M0j0jojo 02 June 2015 16:58
    Still waiting for what Skylake has to offer, kind of disappointed with Broadwell, they should've just skipped to Skylake.
  • InvalidError 02 June 2015 17:25
    At one point, some Xeon models with specs on par with the i7 non-K models were selling for about the same price as the higher end of the i5 range. i7-like feature set and performance at i5-like prices.
  • PaulBags 02 June 2015 18:37
    65w tdp, but the only upgrade over haswell s varients is the isis graphics. And that comes at a cache and frequency hit.

    :/
  • PaulBags 02 June 2015 18:37
    Are they dx12 at least?
