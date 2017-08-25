Lian Li PC-V3000 Full Tower Aluminium Chassis Now Available

When we originally spotted the Lian Li PC-V3000 at Computex 2017, there wasn't much information available other than what we could glean from the unit on display at the company’s booth in Taipei, but we now have full details about the chassis, including hardware specifications and pricing.
This full-sized brushed aluminum case sports a large tempered glass side panel, eight expansion slots, and support for up to E-ATX motherboards. There are mounting locations for nine 3.5" and eight 2.5" hard drives, graphics cards up to 360mm in length, CPU coolers as tall as 170mm, power supplies up to 300mm long, a total of seven 120/140mm fans, and radiators up to 420mm. The company also includes two supports that help prevent graphics cards from bending.
The chassis features a black anodized finish inside and out. Top panel I/O consists of an HDMI header, USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port, two USB 3.0 ports, and HD audio jacks. The RGB lighting controls are located behind the removable aluminum front panel. This PC-V3000 is fitted with magnetic dust filters on all intake fan mounting locations for easy cleaning and maintenance.
Be advised that all that aluminum and tempered glass comes at a cost: The PC-V3000 has a $450 MSRP. The chassis will be available mid-September.
|Lian Li PC-V3000
|Case Size
|Full-Tower
|Motherboard Support
|Up to EATX
|Expansions Slots
|8
|Dimensions (WxHxD)
|245 x 625 x 605mm
|Drive Bays
|9 x 3.5"8 x 2.5"
|Fan Support
|Top 3x 120mmFront 3x 120mmRear 1x 140mm
|Radiator Support
|360mm Radiator Front480mm Radiator Bottom420mm Radiator Top140mm Rear
|I/O
|USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C x1USB 3.0 x2HD Audio
|CPU Cooler Max Height
|170mm
|GPU Max Length
|360mm
|PSU Max Length
|300mm
|Price
|$450
That's a newer version of there logo. I'm not a fan of any names or logos on my PC cases so its not the logo its that its there at all that bugs me.
Ya, I nearly did a double take when I saw it, it's there though. NZXT's S340 E case (maybe others too?) also has one. The premise is to make using VR easier for them. Both cases seem to have an hdmi cable attached to the front i/o panel, which still, nonetheless, is run through the case & plugged into the hdmi port on the gpu or motherboard if an apu is used.
So let me get this straight. It has to run through the case, but then to plug into the GPU's HDMI port it'd have to go back outside the case since the GPU's HDMI port is on the outside. That's the way I see it at least.
Moreover, their front panel i/o (aside from standard power/reset buttons) also includes a digital fan & temp control buttons, a USB 3.1 type C port, & another feature on their monstrous DG=8 cases I've never seen before. Though I'm curious as to how it works, I cant see why one would need it. It, being a K "boost" switch, that supposedly maxes out your CPU & GPU clocks after pressing it. I'd say one should see it for oneself on their site or a vid, not because it's necessarily functional or necessary, but just to see it. I'm sure Tom's will be doing a review on them sooner or later too.
There may be more cases already on the market with the front hdmi port (or whatever else). If not, methinks there'll be more on the way.
I've no interest in the case in the article, the other two, or the mod. None offer an elegant windowless solution made of all metal or aluminum. Also I've no current interest in VR, it still has a long way to go to imho.
Is it supposed to look like Harry Potter's scar?
I don't like it anyways... Who builds a "full tower" without a 5.25 bay? Even my HTPCs have optical drives in them (yes both of them, so they still play discs)...