MyDigitalSSD's BPX Pro M.2 NVMe SSDs Debut With Up to 2TB

MyDigitalSSD’s anticipated BPX Pro M.2 PCIe 3.1 x4 NVMe SSDs have arrived, with capacities up to 2TB.

The new MyDigitalSSD BPX (short for Bullet Proof eXpress) Pro series SSDs feature the latest second-generation Phison E12 controller and Toshiba BiCS3 TLC NAND flash, which in combination offer sequential read and write speeds up to 3,400MB/s and 3,100MB/s, respectively, in addition to fast 4K random performance. The E12 controller also supports AES-256, TCG Opal and TCG Pyrite encryption (for secure file access) and APST, ASPM and L1.2 power saving modes (used for maximizing notebook battery life).

There are four new drives in total, all of which run on the NVMe 1.3 protocol and sport an M.2 2280 form factor with a PCIe 3.1 x4 interface. The SSD comes in 240GB, 480GB, 960GB (1TB) and 1920GB (2TB) capacities and are backed by a five-year, 3,115TBW (terabytes written) warranty.

The new MyDigitalSSD BPX Pro M.2 PCIe 3.1 x4 NVMe SSDs are available for preorder from various online retailers (including Amazon and MyDigitalDiscount) priced at $99.99, $149.99, $279.99 and $599.99 for the 240GB, 480GB, 1TB and 2TB models, respectively. The drives are set to ship mid-September.