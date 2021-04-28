Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050, 3050 Ti Appear in Samsung Galaxy Book Odyssey

Samsung will be among the first with a laptop featuring Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti, as announced during its Galaxy Unpacked event today. This further confirms additional graphics cards that Nvidia has yet to formally announce.



The two are listed as Max-Q variants of the graphics cards in an infographic Samsung has put up on its website. It also lists 11th Gen Intel Core processors (it's unclear if it's existing 35W parts or upcoming 45W parts), as well as up to 32GB of RAM, up to 1TB of NVMe SSD storage and an 83 Wh battery. It charges over a 135W USB Type-C charger, so this may not be the most powerful gaming laptop out there.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The 15.6-inch laptop is set to release in August starting at $1,399, though Samsung wasn't specific on which markets it will release in.



Just a few days ago, Lenovo briefly listed laptops with the RTX 3050 and 3050 Ti, so it was clear these were coming soon.



Samsung also announced the Galaxy Book Pro lineup today, with OLED displays, Intel Tiger Lake-U processors and extremely thin designs.