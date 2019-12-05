Philips 276C8 Packs IPS, QHD, HDR10 and FreeSync Into 6.1mm Package

(Image credit: Philips)

Philips' new 276C8 monitor looks a bit different from the standard design of many PC displays today. The most notable difference is in regards to connectivity, which is all built into the display’s stand, enabling Philips to keep it just 6.9mm thick at its slimmest part.

(Image credit: Philips)

Ports consist of a power brick power connector, a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1 connector with 65W power delivery, HDMI 1.4 and an HDMI 2.0 port, (which you’ll need to benefit from the HDR10 support), and an audio out port.

The display’s panel itself is a 27-inch, QHD (2560 x 1440), IPS unit that supports HDR with HDR10, which is great, but we're more skeptical about the max brightness of 350 nits, which is good for regular SDR content but not that bright for an HDR display. In addition, contrast is just typical at 1,000:1.

However, the specs don’t let down elsewhere, as the panel also has 131% of sRGB color space coverage and is capable of FreeSync with a refresh rate between 48 and 75 Hz. This should make the display well-suited for playing slower-paced story-based games or casual gaming; although, highly competitive gamers seeking the best gaming monitor will probably want something speedier.

Availability is set for sometime this month. Philips didn't reveal a specific MSRP, but based on European pricing we expect this unit to cost about $350.