PS4 Follows Xbox One with Unofficial Price Drop in UK

Sony's PS4 is already the cheaper of the next-generation consoles, but it looks like Sony's new baby just got a little more affordable in the United Kingdom. The console has gotten its first price cut in the United Kingdom thanks to retailer GameStop. This is an unofficial price drop, likely an attempt to attract the attention of those who were already going to buy a PS4, but we're hoping it'll start something of a trend and that other retailers will jump on the band wagon sooner rather than later.

The price cut brings the price of the PS4 down by £20, to £330. The Xbox One enjoyed a similar price cut at Zavvi late last month, and this has since been matched by GameStop. GameStop is now selling both the PS4 and Xbox One for £20 less than launch price. Zavvi is still charging the full RRP of £349 for the PS4, while the Xbox One has retained its new, lower price point.

The Xbox One and PS4 both launched in November with the Xbox One costing £80 more. Because the Xbox One is so expensive by comparison, many people have pushed for a cheaper version without Microsoft's Kinect sensor. Microsoft remains adamant that it won't ship the Xbox One without Kinect, but it looks like competition between various high street retailers will bring the price down a little.

Follow Jane McEntegart @JaneMcEntegart. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.