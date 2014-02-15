Trending

PS4 Follows Xbox One with Unofficial Price Drop in UK

By Consoles 

Nothing wrong with a little dip in price, is there?

Sony's PS4 is already the cheaper of the next-generation consoles, but it looks like Sony's new baby just got a little more affordable in the United Kingdom. The console has gotten its first price cut in the United Kingdom thanks to retailer GameStop. This is an unofficial price drop, likely an attempt to attract the attention of those who were already going to buy a PS4, but we're hoping it'll start something of a trend and that other retailers will jump on the band wagon sooner rather than later.

 

The price cut brings the price of the PS4 down by £20, to £330. The Xbox One enjoyed a similar price cut at Zavvi late last month, and this has since been matched by GameStop. GameStop is now selling both the PS4 and Xbox One for £20 less than launch price. Zavvi is still charging the full RRP of £349 for the PS4, while the Xbox One has retained its new, lower price point.

The Xbox One and PS4 both launched in November with the Xbox One costing £80 more. Because the Xbox One is so expensive by comparison, many people have pushed for a cheaper version without Microsoft's Kinect sensor. Microsoft remains adamant that it won't ship the Xbox One without Kinect, but it looks like competition between various high street retailers will bring the price down a little.

Follow Jane McEntegart @JaneMcEntegart. Follow us @tomshardware, on Facebook and on Google+.

16 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Damon Palovaara 15 February 2014 08:16
    Watch out Microsoft, Sony has been working out
    Reply
  • edogawa 15 February 2014 09:09
    Microsoft lost this game.
    Reply
  • ferooxidan 15 February 2014 10:51
    To all of you saying that XB1 is garbage, XB1 is no better than PS4, XB1 is a failed product, etc. Well, eventhough all the fact that it is underpowered and more expensive, it is still fun and enjoyable playing in XB1. Microsoft did it right, Kinect is better than the previous X360, the atmosphere of using XB1 is enjoyable, its exclusive titles have no comparison, and eventho some games can't run at 60fps in 1080p, the game still enjoyable. You guys realize that all I have talking about is bullshit right? PS4 FTW!!!!!!!!
    Reply
  • SteelCity1981 15 February 2014 12:29
    damn bring that price drop to the u.s. 379.99 and watch even more ps4's get sold!
    Reply
  • Innocent_Bystander-1312890 15 February 2014 12:49
    I don't think even more PS4s will get sold in the US... they are already sold out across the board at $400.It took an act of God for me to get one in the last few weeks (I'm in Canada)... it's ridiculous trying to chase one down.I have to say that while the PC will always be more powerful, it's amazing how much punch they packed into a box that is maybe twice the size of my video card...
    Reply
  • Morbus 15 February 2014 12:56
    I don't think even more PS4s will get sold in the US... they are already sold out across the board at $400.It took an act of God for me to get one in the last few weeks (I'm in Canada)... it's ridiculous trying to chase one down.I have to say that while the PC will always be more powerful, it's amazing how much punch they packed into a box that is maybe twice the size of my video card...
    You say that because you haven't seen what a proper PC can do... Being the owner of a mid-range gaming box with a haswell i5, SSD and GTX760, I can say the few hours of PS4 I've logged are VERY disappointing in terms of graphical eye-candy. Even 3 year old PC games look more appealing and WOW GRAPHEEX than any of the launch PS4 titles... Can't talk about what came after, but, no, it's not amazing.
    Reply
  • makaveli316 15 February 2014 14:17
    I don't think even more PS4s will get sold in the US... they are already sold out across the board at $400.It took an act of God for me to get one in the last few weeks (I'm in Canada)... it's ridiculous trying to chase one down.I have to say that while the PC will always be more powerful, it's amazing how much punch they packed into a box that is maybe twice the size of my video card...
    You say that because you haven't seen what a proper PC can do... Being the owner of a mid-range gaming box with a haswell i5, SSD and GTX760, I can say the few hours of PS4 I've logged are VERY disappointing in terms of graphical eye-candy. Even 3 year old PC games look more appealing and WOW GRAPHEEX than any of the launch PS4 titles... Can't talk about what came after, but, no, it's not amazing.
    I guess you didn't try NBA 2k14.....
    Reply
  • mindless728 15 February 2014 18:25
    I guess you didn't try NBA 2k14.....
    Considering the GPU in either the PS4 or XB1 is basically a 7870 at best it doesn't really stand that much of a chance against modern gaming desktops, hell my 7970 is quite a bit more powerful
    Reply
  • bob hays 15 February 2014 19:06
    Its not even a 7790, my 7870 feels offended
    Reply
  • slyu9213 16 February 2014 00:14
    I don't think even more PS4s will get sold in the US... they are already sold out across the board at $400.It took an act of God for me to get one in the last few weeks (I'm in Canada)... it's ridiculous trying to chase one down.I have to say that while the PC will always be more powerful, it's amazing how much punch they packed into a box that is maybe twice the size of my video card...
    You say that because you haven't seen what a proper PC can do... Being the owner of a mid-range gaming box with a haswell i5, SSD and GTX760, I can say the few hours of PS4 I've logged are VERY disappointing in terms of graphical eye-candy. Even 3 year old PC games look more appealing and WOW GRAPHEEX than any of the launch PS4 titles... Can't talk about what came after, but, no, it's not amazing.
    I know your comment is directed to me but yes I have seen good builds. I have used gaming PC's with numerous CPU/GPU combo varying from all recent AMD/Intel releases. Like Innocent_Bystander said PC's will always have better graphics. They are years/generations ahead. But once again a $400 computer has nothing against a $400 PS4. If the PS4 would be able to run Windows it would be a decent low-mid range gaming PC that could play games at med/high settings. PC's have customization options that let it have better cooling, power (higher rated power supply), stronger GPU, more RAM.Consoles take some time for devs to learn how to use the hardware. PC's have the raw power where it's not so much important as consoles. It's not exactly fair comparing a $600-$2000 PC to a $400 console. No one compares a low/mid range rig of $400-700 to a $1500+ PC. That being said I can only see positive changes for the consoles.Let's stop comparing and expecting products of one price range to compete with things almost double their price.
    Reply