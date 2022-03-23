RTX 3090 Alienware R10 Drops to $2,850: Real Deals

The Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 (RTX 3090) is on sale at Dell for $2,849 —that's a huge $1,000 off what the company calls its "estimated value" for this model. Featuring Nvidia's current top-tier GPU the RTX 3090 this powerhouse of a machine is suitable for the highest gaming settings and processor heavy content creation like video rendering. Have a look at our best graphics for gaming and GPU hierarchy for more details or check out the RTX 3090 review.

If you're looking for a more budget-oriented desktop then the ABS Master Gaming PC (RTX 3060) is on Newegg for $999, and if you're in the market for something a little more portable but can still play games then the 16-inch HP Victus Gaming Laptop (RTX 3050) is only $699 at Best Buy.

See below for more great Real Deals.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 (RTX 3090): was $3,849, now $2,849 at Dell

This powerful configuration of Alienware’s Aurora R10 features an AMD Ryzen 9 5900 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 GPU with 24GB of video memory, 32GB of DDR4 (3200) XMP RAM, and a 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD.

ABS Master Gaming PC (RTX 3060): was $1,399, now $999 at Newegg

This pre-built PC comes with an Nvidia RTX 3060 12GB, Intel Core i5-11400F, 16GB DDR4 (3200MHz) RAM, 512GB SSD, and a 550W PSU.

HP Victus Gaming Laptop (RTX 3050): was $899, now $699 at Best Buy

This is the lowest price we've seen for this 16-inch HP Victus gaming laptop. It features an Intel Core i5-11400H, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 256GB PCIe SSD.

Samsung T5 Portable SSD 1TB: was $119, now $89 at Newegg with code SSBQ2329

This 1TB portable SSD has sequential read/write speeds of up to 540 MB/s. Includes USB type C to C and USB type C to A cables.

Razer Viper Ultralight Ambidextrous Gaming Mouse: was $79, now $39 at Amazon

This ambidextrous mouse from Razer features the 2nd generation Razer optical mouse switches and a 5G optical sensor - complemented with a lightweight 71-gram design.

